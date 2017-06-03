Atletico Madrid lose CAS appeal against FIFA transfer ban

And Griezmann appears to have now poured cold water on the potential switch by tweeting “Now more than ever, Atleti” hours after the Spanish club’s appeal against the punishment was rejected.

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has said that he is still thinking over a possible move to English Premier League (EPL) club Manchester United.

But reports have emerged since suggesting it was Griezmann who’d had a change of heart.

Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban was upheld by the CAS today meaning they’ll be desperate to hang on to their best player as they can’t bring in any fresh talent during the summer transfer window. The club reacted angrily, claiming the ruling “poses an unfair disadvantage” compared to other, similar cases and that it will cause them “irreparable damage”.

Champions League semi-finalists Atletico said they had “full confidence” in their current squad and were determined to continue “competing at the same level next season”, having finished third behind Real and Barcelona in La Liga.

“They did lack goals (this season), there were too dependant on Ibrahimovic and obviously they will miss him at least for the start of the season next year”.

It is not inconceivable that Griezmann could still join Manchester United, but expect the name of Real Madrid forward Alvrano Morata and Torino’s Andrea Belotti linked with United once again in the coming days and weeks.

Earlier on Thursday it emerged Manchester United had cooled their interest in signing the player.

The question then is just how set on a move to Madrid Lacazette might have been.

Villaverde hit out after Atleti saw their ban upheld after Real Madrid had theirs partially lifted past year.

Both Atletico and Real saw initial appeals rejected by Federation Internationale de Football Association last September.