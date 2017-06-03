Atletico Transfer Ban Upheld, Griezmann Departure Unlikely?

Atletico and city rivals Real Madrid were barred from registering new players for two transfer windows in January 2016 for irregularities in the signing of foreign players under 18.

The trickle down effect of United’s abandoned bid for Griezmann will be felt across the transfer market, with Lacazette now potentially a target for Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal once again.

Antoine Griezmann has dropped another hint over his future that appears to bode well for Atletico Madrid.

Federation Internationale de Football Association bans the transfer of under-18s to different countries unless they meet strict criteria.

Sky Sports are reporting that Manchester United have sensationally cooled their interest in signing the Frenchman.

Yesterday, the news was streaming out that Man United had made him their top target and would employ the same financial force they used to sign Paul Pogba last summer to secure his friend and global teammate.

Manchester United fans were already talking about Antoine Griezmann as if he was one of their own during the week as a long-rumoured Old Trafford move seemed imminent.

But interest in the France worldwide has now cooled with Mourinho setting his sights on a big-money move for Everton star Romelu Lukaku.

Griezmann is expected to sign a new contract with a buyout clause in excess of £100m.

Athletico Madrid had been banned from registering any new player for 2 transfer windows due to their activities in relation to foreign under age players. “Lukaku had a promise that if certain clubs came this summer that he could leave this summer”, Raiola told talkSPORT.

The squad has enough No 10s without needing to add 26-goal Griezmann who has played as a centre-forward but has been more effective deeper.