Australia ready to assist new MH370 search: PM

Amid rising concern in the region of America’s unpredictable foreign policy, Mr Turnbull said while the United States withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal and now from the Paris Climate Change Agreement was “disappointing … we should take care not to rush to interpret an intent to engage on different terms as one not to engage at all”.

Turnbull denounced as “an utterly false choice” the view put forward by some quarters that Australia has to choose between its largest trading partner Beijing and traditional ally Washington, declaring that the “alliance with the United States reflects a deep alignment of interests and values” while describing China as Australia’s “good friend and partner”.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has rejected any suggestion Australia may be seen by China as America’s deputy sheriff in the region.

Mr Turnbull’s office said the new arrangements “will further strengthen ties between our two countries”.

Opposition foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong Wong, a former climate change minister, said President Trump’s decision was a “deep disappointment” and an global climate agreement must include the United States and China, the world’s biggest emitters.

The agreement, signed in the French capital at the end of 2015, was still very meaningful, he insisted.

“You have more than 190 countries that signed on and in record time, 146 countries have ratified”.

Mr Trump’s decision to pull out of the landmark accord – which seeks to limit global warming to 2 degrees celsius through emissions cuts from member nations – has been met with a swift global backlash.

‘The prime minister should be absolutely clear with the U.S. administration about Australia’s views, ‘ opposition foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong told ABC radio.

“Together we have succeeded in creating the fastest growing, most dynamic part of the world precisely because the strong have not done what they will, without consequences”, said Mr Turnbull.

Already Canada, France, Germany and Italy are among countries reaffirming their commitments despite the United States withdrawal. “We believe that the targets we agreed to, the 26 percent to 28 percent reduction in emissions by 2030 on 2005 levels are reasonable, are achievable”.

“Remaining in a coalition that accepts the science of climate change and looks at a number of measures to reduce it and stay within two-degree warming is better than nothing”, he said.

“Released terrorist prisoners in the region are also a concern”.

This has added to fears the USA will back away from its traditional leadership role under Mr Trump’s “America first” philosophy.

The story Turnbull warns China against bullying in pro-US speech first appeared on The Sydney Morning Herald.