Battle of bad reviews box office: ‘Pirates’ beats out ‘Baywatch’ bomb

The source says that it is still the lowest opening for any of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise flick since the release of its first movie, in 2002.

Dead Men Tell No Tales trails behind the last release, On Stranger Tides, which launched with a $90 million (£70.3 million) take in 2011.

Meanwhile, R-rated comedy “Baywatch” could only gain an estimated $18.1 million on the three-day weekend and an estimated $22 million on the four-day holiday weekend.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales may not be doing well critically speaking (hello, 32% on Rotten Tomatoes) but that doesn’t mean it can’t still pull money in at the box office. Paramount was hoping to cash-in on the start of the summer with “Baywatch“, but it looks like sandwiching the film between “Guardians 2″ and “Wonder Woman” was a bad idea. The original estimate for the film’s first weekend was $30 million.

The box office has a clear victor. The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea – notably Jack. There’s an especially big holiday celebration at Disney HQ, since they’ve also got the weekend’s No. 2 movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Though Dead Men Tell No Tales’ domestic gross is underwhelming, internationally things are another story. The movie has now made an estimated $161 million worldwide, so it’s looking good that the movie, reportedly made on a production budget of $97 million, will be in the black. That was below expectations, Variety.com said, adding that the film – with Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario – “was hoping to make an oceanic summer splash, but looks to have ended up in the kiddy pool”.

It’s four-day global total is expected to hit $300 million. The bad news? Pirates and every other movie combined put up the worst Memorial Day box office performance in almost 20 years.

Fox and Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant fell to # 4 in its 2nd frame with an estimated 4-day gross of $13.1-M for a domestic take of $60-M.

In fifth was Everything, Everything, a romantic drama from Warner Bros., at US$6.2 million.