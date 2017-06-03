Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron star in the film, out in USA movie theatres tomorrow, which also features Kelly Rohrbach in the role made famous on television by the red-swimsuited Pamela Anderson, who was often filmed running along the beach in slow motion.

Model and actress Kelly Rohrbach reveals she had never heard of the special adhesive used by wrestlers to remain cool and comfortable in the ring until Dwayne suggested the ladies use them on their skin to prevent their lifeguard swimsuits from riding up onset. But thanks to the presence of Priyanka Chopra, who was also promoting the film here in India, Bollywood fanatics are eagerly waiting for the release of the film. New recruits Summer (Daddario), Ronnie (Bass), and Olympic bad-boy swimmer Matt Brody (Efron) join the squad and go up against nefarious club owner Victoria Leeds (Chopra), linking her to the drugs and dead bodies that keep washing up on the beach. “Chopra is commanding, and when she gets called an aspiring Bond villain, it made me want her to be the villain in the next Bond movie”. So there’s this one scene in the film, it’s the funniest thing. “Chopra’s engaging, interesting and speaks with a distinctive cadence”, said IGN. “None of them are given much of anything to do, either”, wrote IGN’s Gav Murphy.

Birth.Movies.Death’s Jacob Knight wrote, “The Indian goddess brings a (sadly underutilized) brainy charisma to every scene that feels fit for a better picture”.

However, James Luxford from the Radio Times, praised the film, saying it “succeeds by putting its tongue firmly in its cheek and charming its way through”. However, she will have her mother, Madhu Chopra, playing host since the actress won’t be able to come to Mumbai for a day.

“Baywatch” is all set to release in India on 2 June and fans are already pretty excited for the film.

The Guardian’s Steve Rose seems to have however felt that PeeCee’s genius was wasted in the film.

Actress Priyanka Chopra is urging James Bond movie bosses to consider giving 007 a gender-bending twist by casting a female as the iconic superspy.