Behind Trump’s bid to revive travel ban at the US Supreme Court

A week into his presidency, on January 27, Trump issued an executive order to ban travel from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

The petition argues that as president, Trump has broad authority to restrict foreign nationals from entering the country if it’s in the national interest.

“The court’s decision creates uncertainty about the president’s authority to meet those threats as the Constitution and acts of Congress empower and obligate him to do”.

Trump is asking the justices to make their decision on whether to hear the appeal before leaving for their three-month recess at the end of June.

The government “has not moved with any urgency at any point”, Gelernt said.

The Trump administration on Thursday asked the nation’s highest court to immediately reinstate his ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority nations.

As a practical matter, the request for immediate action could determine the fate of the policy, given that the ban would be in effect only for 90 days.

Last week, a federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, said President Donald Trump’s travel ban was a product of religious animus and intolerance, and so violated the First Amendment.

The administration also filed a separate appeal in that case.

A move to lift the block was denied by a judge in Virginia saying the government’s argument it was a matter of security was a “secondary justification for an executive order rooted in religious animus and meant to bar Muslims from this country”.

“The courts below openly second-guessed the president’s finding that those conditions and risks provided the basis for”.

Rights groups that have been fighting the policy in the courts said the justices should not allow the travel and refugee bans to take effect.

In its ruling last week, the court found that the president’s campaign season rhetoric evinces an intent to discriminate against Muslims.

Immigration officials would have 90 days to decide what changes are necessary before people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen may resume applying for visas. Chief Judge Roger Gregory said revisions removing any mention of religion from the second executive order did not hide the real motive: “President Trump’s desire to exclude Muslims from the United States“. After it was blocked, President Trump released a revised travel ban in March, but that order was also blocked by suits filed in Maryland and Hawaii.

It added that the appeals court had gone badly astray. The applications propose oral arguments to be held in October of this year, but for the order to go into effect for now.

Apart from that, if the travel ban goes into effect, the USA would put Syrian refugee program on hold indefinitely and also ban refugee admissions from other war-torn countries for a period of 120 days. The justices will likely issue a decision regarding the stay requests in short order, though a decision as to whether to review the case will take longer.

He said that while the executive order has been the subject of “passionate political debate“, the lower court opinion “failed to adhere to foundational legal rules”. The 2015 case, Kerry v. Din, involved an American citizen’s challenge to the denial of a visa for her Afghan husband.

The president’s travel order has been one of the most controversial of the Trump administration, as the first entry ban created chaos at airports around the world and prompted major protests here and overseas.

The court has a 5-4 conservative majority, although conservative Justice Anthony Kennedy was generally seen as a swing voter, having sided with the court’s liberals on several issues.