Best Memes of Durant & the Warriors Destroying LeBron James & the Cavs

Per the New York Post, Rihanna yelled “brick” at Durant, who reportedly stared at her after making a three-point shot. That draws defenders away from the basket. Golden State crushed Cleveland 113-91, leaving little doubt that this may go down as the worst postseason of all-time.

There are a few things the Cavs can’t do if they hope to beat the Warriors – turn the ball over more, give up fastbreak points, and allow second-chance opportunities, all of which they did in Game 1. Golden State had 27.

Durant, seeking his first National Basketball Association crown after leaving Oklahoma City for Golden State last July, hit 14-of-26 from the floor and added eight rebounds and eight assists, his early domination including six first-half dunks, more than in any prior full playoff game.

The Cavaliers were too often rendered spectators during Thursday’s Game 1 blowout.

There are no easy answers for the Cavs, and their defense is weaker than past year, while the Warriors added even another gear to their offense. Game 2 is set for Sunday night in Oakland.

Oh and while they’re at it, maybe figure out what to do about Kevin Durant.

The highly-anticipated meeting between the defending champion Cavaliers and the top-seeded Warriors did not disappoint initially, with sensational dunks by LeBron James and Durant during a see-sawing first quarter.

He said Durant’s performance is what stood out most Thursday night.

Jeff Van Gundy might’ve gotten distracted by Rihanna, but she clearly didn’t bother Durant, who exploded for 38 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. In the third quarter, Durant got out on the run again, but this time, they closed down Durant’s drive.

After the Warriors had made only three 3-pointers in the first half en route to a 60-52 lead, Durant buried a 26-footer on Golden State’s first possession of the third period. But with Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving both missing significant chunks of the series, Cleveland lost a 2-1 lead in the series. But know this – there’s not even a hint of panic with the Cavaliers. James said he would do his best to be ready for the series opener when his mind was elsewhere, concerned for his wife and children back in Ohio. And the Cavaliers have a special bit of history on their side.

ABC’s NBA Finals coverage of Game 1 dropped around 5 percent in ratings from previous year, but still had the third-highest viewer ratings for a Finals Game 1 since ABC started airing the series in 2003, according to ESPN.

Well OK, not exactlythese Warriors.

Defensively, the Cavaliers really didn’t have an answer for Durant, or the Warriors for that matter. Draymond Green led Golden State with 11 rebounds. “So for them to be able to jump the passing lanes like they have in the past and so on and so forth, for our guys to go out there for 48 minutes and have four turnovers, that was fantastic”.

It’s the Warriors’ biggest challenge.