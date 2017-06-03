Billy Horschel wins AT&T Byron Nelson on first playoff hole

Billy Horschel (left) congratulates Jason Day after Day missed a 4-foot par putt on the first playoff hole at the AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday.

World No.76 Horschel admitted he had been struggling before this win.

“I don’t want to win like that”, he told CBS analyst Peter Kostis after the tournament.

“When things like that happen you can kind of swing away at things and I was driving the ball wonderfully and I gave myself the opportunity to hole a lot of putts today”.

During the stretch when Hahn fell behind his playing partners, Horschel rolled in a 60-foot birdie putt at the par-4 14th after his poor approach that led him to toss his club in the air.

Hahn is at 12-under-par 198 while fellow American Billy Horschel is one stroke back after a four-under 66 that included making birdie on each of his last three holes.

Day wound up going to a playoff with Horschel, but lost on the first hole after missing a short par putt. “I was real calm (early), I got on the course and usually I’m a little nervous the first few holes”. He just missed a chance at an eagle on No. 18 that would have gotten him in the playoff.

In his only two previous Nelsons, in 2011 and 2012, Horschel missed the cut at 13 over through 36 holes both times.

But at the first playoff hole, the 18th, Day flared his nine iron shot a little right and left himself with a hard, downhill 15-metre putt which ran by the hole, the former world No. 1 thinking at one point that it was rattling in.

“I haven’t played here in five years”, said Horschel.

“I got to try to get better from this experience and I feel good about my game”. Playing out of the penultimate threesome, he found eight (of 14) fairways and just eight greens in regulation, posting a -1.718 SG: Tee-to-Green but 2.677 SG: Putting. He made the 4-foot birdie putt to finish alone in third, ahead of Jason Kokrak. Everything is coming along nicely. “You know what, we’re going to go next week to Dallas, to the Byron Nelson and we’re going to win”.

It’s his first PGA TOUR victory since 2014.

Jaeger, 27, player shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to reach 19-under 195. Throughout his relatively brief career, he won 54 times, including the 1939 U.S. Open, the 1937 and 1942 Masters and the 1940 and 1945 PGA Championships. Johnson simply made too many bogeys this week. “It was exactly where I wanted to hit it”, said Hahn. But he still posted a final-round 1- 71 to miss the play-off. “I was looking at the green contour just before I hit it and I knew it broke left”.