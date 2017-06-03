BJP chief Amit Shah arrives in Kerala on three-day visit

BJP chief Amit Shah is likely to flag the recent public slaughter of a calf by Youth Congress workers to consolidate his party’s core constituency when he visits Left-ruled Kerala for three days from Friday. He will also meet some bishops, BJP leaders aware of his schedule said. God’s own country as Kerala is popularly known as is on the BJP’s radar for long and Shah will head there for a three day tour.

Party national secretary H Raja, state president Kummanam Rajasekharan, senior leader O Rajagopal MLA, vice president PM Velayudhan, state general secretaries A N Radhkrishnan, MT Ramesh, Sobha Surendran, K Surendran, Mahila Morcha state president Renu Suresh, Yuvamorcha national vice president Muruganandan, state president Adv Prakash Babu and several other leaders led the reception which was attended by hundreds of workers.

He would meet with the Bishops in Kochi on Saturday and try and build bridges with the Christian community which accounts for 18 per cent of the state’s population. Very popular people. Such people will also be joining BJP.

The public butchering of a calf by Youth Congress leaders in the state last week to protest the Centre’s ban on sale and the purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter has come handy for him and he is likely to target the Congress, which has been on the defensive over the issue. BJP has not been able to substantially increase its vote share to win assembly or Lok Sabha seats though it has been a serious contender since the 1990’s. “There is little point in the state BJP leaders and the cadre bragging about the 15 per cent votes polled by the party and its allies in Kerala”, he said and demanded that the party make a breakthrough in terms of electoral gains. It is one of the few states where BJP has never won a parliamentary seat ever.

The party had drawn a blank in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Amit Shah is scheduled to attend various party programmes over the next two days in Thiruvananthapuram, including laying the foundation stone for the party headquarters.