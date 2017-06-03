Boy or Girl? Lauren Conrad Reveals Baby’s Gender

“I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my Grandma move and I thought it was the flawless way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy!” she captioned the post.

On Friday, the fashion maven revealed on Instagram she and husband William Tell will welcome a son later this year.

Lauren’s exciting news comes as her former The Hills co-star Heidi Montag is also expecting a child with husband Spencer Pratt. Conrad wrote in the photo’s caption. We’re glad Lauren has been enjoying the baby-related-festivities this past year, and we send our congratulations to the couple on their soon-to-be-born baby boy!

Earlier in the week, she shared another image, presumably from her babymoon. Conrad also showcased on Instagram her own beach bod in a bikini to help promote the upcoming collection.

Last month, Conrad had a baby shower with her family and close friends.

She shared the pic with the caption: “It’s finally here!” “The collection has all the swimsuits, coverups and beachy outfits you’ll need to get ready for summer”. News in February, she said that pregnancy was affecting how she wears clothes. “It’s just totally a coincidence and it’s been really awesome”.