Bravo ready to battle Ederson for No. 1 shirt

A deal for the Brazilian goalkeeper is yet to be official announced by City, but Benfica have admitted to reaching a €40 million agreement.

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo insists he can handle fresh competition from new arrival Ederson.

Ederson will follow Monaco pair Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy at City, as the Pep Guardiola’s spending spree continues.

Bravo however is not bothered, and claims that he will be at City for far longer, and also that competition in the career of a goalkeeper is normal and something he fully expects.

City are yet to confirm the deal, but are expected to do so on Thursday once they have received Premier League approval, with the keeper reportedly set to sign a five-year contract.

“You always have competition at this level”.

“I knew this was going to be the scenario for a while, but this is not something that worries me”.

Benfica confirmed the deal in a report to the Portuguese stock exchange, which stated: “In accordance with and for the objective of Article 248 of the Securities Code, Benfica have reached an agreement with Manchester City Football Club Limited for the transfer of the athlete Ederson Santana de Moraes for a fee of €40,000,000 (forty million euros) if there is a commitment to deliver 50% of the added value obtained in this transfer to third parties”.

“Wherever you look, you have a selection of the best in the world”.

“I had two successful seasons at the highest level, and I’ve just experienced one where we did not achieve what we aimed for from a team standpoint”, he said.

“I’ve always been consistent and persevered on the aims that I set myself”, Bravo added.

“Many people think that it was down to adapting but I don’t think so”. I don’t want to delve into this.

Bravo struggled with his shot-stopping and handling, and ended up being dropped for Willy Caballero, only to be restored to the team for the final few games of the season.