British Airways is resuming departures from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Sunday, following the cancellation of flights on Saturday due to a worldwide computer outage that struck at the start of a busy holiday weekend.

The IT outage had a knock-on effect on BA flights around the world, and those passengers who did manage to get on some of the limited flights taking off from the United Kingdom reported arriving at their destination without their luggage.

At the same time, CEO Alex Cruz posted videos apologizing for what he said was a disgusting period for passengers.

He added that BA is operating more than 95% of its flights on Monday, with all of its Gatwick services and long-haul flights from Heathrow going ahead. During the wait of more than three and a half hours passengers read on their phones of the global IT disruption which had left all of BA’s London outbound flights cancelled and thousands of passengers’ holiday plans in tatters.

“On behalf of everyone at BA I want to apologise for the fact that you had to go through these very trying experiences.”BA operates hundreds of flights from Heathrow and Gatwickon a typical day and both are major hubs for worldwide travel”. The British Airways has not explained the cause of the power problem.

British Airways canceled another 27 flights and had 117 more delayed on Monday.

The airline is near full operational capacity following a power cut to its IT system that resulted in massive flight cancellations at Gatwick and Heathrow.

“We have mobilized additional Heathrow colleagues to assist passengers at the terminals and give out free water and snacks“, Heathrow said in a statement on Twitter.

But the airline denied the claim and said it was making “good progress” on restoring normal service.

He said there was no evidence indicating the airline had come under cyberattack. These can amount to €600 ($670) per passenger and the airline has also had to pay for refreshments and other expenses for tens of thousands of passengers stranded at airports.

Passengers were asked to contact BA to locate their luggage, after many were forced to leave Heathrow without claiming their bags in chaotic scenes that saw queues snaking out of the airports.

The airport also said passengers whose flights were cancelled should not travel to Heathrow unless they have already rebooked their flight.

The GMB union said BA laid off hundreds of IT staff past year and outsourced the work to India and blamed cost cutting for the travel chaos.

Experts say the knock-on effect could continue for several days, with the airline facing huge compensation costs – up to £100 million according to some estimates.

Passengers slept on yoga mats handed out by the airline as conference rooms were opened to provide somewhere more comfortable to rest.