British Airways to operate full flight schedule at Heathrow and Gatwick

The airline is now close to full operational capacity after the problems resulted in mass flight cancellations at Heathrow and Gatwick over the weekend.

We believe the root cause was a power-supply issue and we have no evidence of any cyber attack.

“Newer airlines can also invest in IT systems that are more easily upgradeable and scaleable”.

‘Although cost cutting has been good for the share price in the past year, it will come back to bite IAG if it stops them from doing what they are supposed to do: fly passengers to their destinations’.

Some 75,000 passengers were affected by the computer system outage that caused chaotic scenes over a holiday weekend at London Gatwick and Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport.

Thousands of passengers were stranded by the It failure. It said a power surge knocked out its computer systems, disrupting its global flight operations, call centres and website. The airline is expected to face a bill of more than £100 million for transport, acommodation and meals provided to stranded passengers.

The airline said: “If we weren’t able to offer a suitable alternative flight we would offer a full refund of any unused sectors on your booking with us, but any alternative flights booked via different carriers would be at your own expense and would have to be claimed back through travel insurance”.

“In 2016 BA made hundreds of dedicated and loyal IT staff redundant and outsourced the work to India“.

British Airways chief executive Alex Cruz apologised for the computing glitch and said the airline would conduct an exhaustive investigation.

According to Brand Finance, BA is today the world’s ninth most valuable airline brand behind others including American Airlines, Delta, United and Emirates.

He concluded: “We are absolutely committed to finding the root causes of this particular event and we will make sure nothing like this happens to British Airways ever again”.

Passengers were asked to contact BA to locate their luggage after many were forced to leave Heathrow airport without claiming their bags.

“We are extremely sorry for the frustration and inconvenience customers experienced over the Bank Holiday weekend and thank them for their patience and understanding”. This was typified earlier this year, when a decision to cut inflight meals on short haul flights was met with widespread criticism.

“Passengers looking to re-book flights should go to ba.com”, the airport stated.

The IT outage had a knock-on effect on BA services around the world, while passengers who did get moving on the limited number of flights to take off from the United Kingdom reported arriving at their destinations without their luggage.