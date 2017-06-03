British PM May could lose majority in June 8 election – YouGov projection

It would also cast the prime minister’s future into doubt after having called the snap election to “strengthen my hand” in Brexit negotiations.

But her apparently commanding poll lead over Labour has since narrowed, reducing expectations of a landslide victory.

A new projection by YouGov for the Times finds that the Conservatives are set to lose twenty seats and Labour gain almost 30 seats in next week’s general election in a result that would completely defy previous expectations.

But if she does not comfortably beat the 12-seat majority her predecessor David Cameron won in 2015, her electoral gamble may be judged to have failed and her authority weakened just as she tries to deliver on her Brexit promises.

Such a result would cause a “hung parliament” with no party having overall control and throw Britain back into the era of coalition government.

When May stunned politicians and financial markets on April 18 with her call for a snap election, opinion polls suggested she could emulate Margaret Thatcher’s 1983 majority of 144 seats or even threaten Tony Blair’s 1997 Labour majority of 179 seats.

She said: “However, the recent narrowing of their lead and the YouGov projection add to uncertainty”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May dodged a reporter’s question on Wednesday about whether she would resign if she lost seats in a June 8 election.

“Support for Labour among younger voters has gone up and gone up dramatically but then the crucial question is whether these young people will come out to vote”, Curtice said.

“Furthermore, it would not take a slight fall in Labour’s share and a slight increase in the Conservatives’ to see Theresa May returning to No 10 with a healthy majority”.

‘This was not a poll, rather it is the outcome of a model that has used untested methodology to come up with this hung parliament conclusion, ‘ said Kathleen Brooks, research director at City Index.’Other polls are predicting a completely different outcome, so we would use this information with a pinch of salt’.

“The strong stance which the Conservatives are showing on Brexit continues to pay dividends”, said Luke Taylor, head of social and political attitudes at Kantar Public UK. YouGov said a wide margin of error meant the poll data could point to the Tories winning as many as 345 seats, or as few as 274.