British PM, rival face angry voters as election nears

Britain’s June 8 election could be much tighter than previously thought, meaning that Prime Minister Theresa May could fail to win a clear majority in the 650-seat parliament. It’s partly because support for third parties is low (although UKIP have only been a factor in one general election – 2015 – so it’s not as if they were taking votes from the Tories in the 1980s and 1990s). Hotel stays for party workers helping with Mr Mackinlay’s campaign were paid for by the national party, rather than by his own restricted budget for local expenses.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we held onto some southern marginal seats against the Tories but lost some other safe seats with 6,000 vote majorities elsewhere”, they said.

That said, the number of people looking to make a quick buck from the Election doesn’t compare with the EU Referendum, in the same period Oddschecker saw nearly twice as many visiting the politics odds grids to check the Remain or Leave odds, compared to this year’s election.

Even a weak win will defeat Mrs May’s gamble in calling the election.

Nothing illustrated the slide better than a televised debate on Wednesday.

An investigation by the paper found that one in eight tweets about British politics was automatically generated by Corbyn-friendly ‘bots.’ Up to 1,000 messages a day were arguably being sent out every day “attacking Theresa May or promoting Labour“.

YouGov pollster Wells said that if younger voters turned out on election day, then May could win a much smaller majority than initially predicted or even lose her majority.”The alternative is that all those young Corbynistas will prove a mirage and that some polls still contain too numerous sort of young people who vote, with the end result being that the Conservatives win a large or landslide majority”, he said.

“The first rule of leadership is to show up”, said Caroline Lucas, the co-head of the Green Party. Instead, May sent her Interior Minister, Amber Rudd, who dismissed the leaders as members of a “coalition of chaos”.

With just one week of campaigning to go before Britain goes to the polls to elect its next government, the race has become tighter than politicians and pollsters ever expected.

May, spelling out what the dire consequences of getting Brexit negotiations wrong, said there are people elsewhere in the European Union who want to punish the United Kingdom and those who are willing to sign up to a deal whatever the price of that deal.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn pounced on the opportunity to tar his opponent by association with Europe’s bogeyman Friday.

Alone among European leaders, Ms May had only a lukewarm response to United States president Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

A major factor in the narrowing gap between the two parties can be ascribed to the Conservative manifesto, which includes bringing back fox hunting, abandoning the ban on ivory trade, and the so-called “dementia tax“.

“They need to help people”.

“Under the Conservatives, the richest have got richer, while most people’s incomes have fallen or stagnated”.

The proposal gave Tim Farron, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, a cutting quip for the television debate. You have to think these things through.