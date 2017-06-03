Buffon eyes final ‘fairytale’ with Juventus

Real Madrid and Juventus will meet in the Champions League final at the Principality Stadium on Saturday and we look at where the game could be won or lost. We will find out soon enough.

There is no doubting that, of course, as the Portuguese superstar has developed into one of the deadliest strikers in the game, a fact underlined by the incredible statistic of him scoring 40 or more goals every season for the last seven years. And the time spent resting paid off, as he scored 14 goals in his last nine matches, for his best run of the season.

Others include Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon potentially becoming the oldest player to lift the trophy or Real coach Zinedine Zidane, twice a Champions League runnerup with Juve, contriving to break the hearts of those who once idolised him.

Yet while Ronaldo’s infectious confidence will sweep through Zidane’s side, Serie A title winners Juventus are unbeaten in Europe this season and are going to their second final in three years having conceded only three goals. I hope he stays for a long time, for us he is crucial. “I’m convinced my players will claim this trophy because they deserve it”. I’ve seen it as a player, I’ve seen it as a coach.

The former Ballon d’Or victor was asked by a reporter, tongue in cheek, who would be the star if he and reigning best player in the world Ronaldo were both in the same team.

Juventus full-back Dani Alves, 34, could win the competition for the fourth time, while 39-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is looking to triumph for the first time and in turn become the oldest victor of the tournament. A European title is the one major prize to elude the Italian in an illustrious career that has seen him lose two Champions League finals. They will be spurred on by facing their old club while former Barca full back Dani Alves, will not want for motivation as they seek to end Juve’s 21-year wait for the title.

Ronaldo has been in transcendent form once again this season, reaching 400 career goals for Real as the team won the Spanish title for the first time in five years.

“The 4-2-3-1 formation came to me the moment I realized our team wouldn’t progress any further if we kept the old tactics and formation”, Allegri said.

“For the past three or four months, Real Madrid have been playing top-level football”, Buffon said. “We are thinking positive”.

‘Much has been spoken about how passionate and fiery Conte can be, which is true, but the reality is he gets so much from his players because he gives so much. The best of the best of European soccer will arrive at Cardiff, Wales on June 3 for the Champions League Final.

The former Parma stopper – he won the UEFA Cup with the Gialloblu – has lost the Champions League final on two occasions, in 2003 and 2015.