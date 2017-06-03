Button surprised by Alonso’s Indy move

He is fourth all-time on the series’ career list for wins (40), is tied for second in most series championships (four) and is now one of five drivers to win the Indy pole three times.

Alonso was flawless in the test despite never having driven on a superspeedway in the vehicle used in the Indy 500.

Alexander Rossi – We’re getting +1400 odds with Alexander Rossi, who won this race a year ago as a rookie.

But Dixon was already becoming the talk of the speedway before the great Taco Bell heist as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” had turned into, well, quite the spectacle, nearly all of it surrounding Alonso.

“It’s certainly not the first Formula One driver to compete at the Indianapolis 500 but it’s been a while since we had a Formula One champion here, so he’s definitely welcome with open arms and I’m happy that he is with my son’s team“.

“We all have a possibility, but I think I have a lower chance than some of the big names because I am lacking experience, but if I have a chance I will go for it”. I have to adapt.

“But I don’t know, maybe I am falling behind after 100 laps or whatever!”

“It will make you feel really small again”, he said. Last time he started ninth was 2009, when he finished fifth.

If that is a surreal experience, it does not compare to 2016, when he arrived in the winners circle on the hook of a tow truck after running out of fuel, going the final 36 laps under green flag racing. “I just wanted to wake up in the morning and be able to say to myself, ‘How am I going to better myself today to help achieve my goal to win the Indy 500?'”

“The biggest challenge I will face is in the race when you are running in traffic, those groups of cars that form in the race“.

“The race will keep changing”.

Alonso’s contract with McLaren is up at the end of the season and allowing him to race in Indy 500 is thought to be part of the plan to convince him to stay. “Let’s see what the outcome is”. Can IndyCar hold off one of Formula One’s finest?

Reigning Verizon IndyCar Series champion Simon Pagenaud was optimistic after turning the fastest lap of the Chevrolet drivers and fourth best overall at 226.998 miles per hour in the No. 1 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet.

The United States Grand Prix was run at the Speedway from 2000-2007 until ending its relationship after a dispute with former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone over money.

“When we announced to come here one month ago, we did it without knowing how competitive we could be, if I was able to adapt to oval racing, to these cars”, said Alonso, who is driving a McLaren-branded vehicle for Andretti Autosport team, powered by an engine made by McLaren’s F1 partner Honda.

Green, as well as local authorities, remind those looking to park their cars near the Speedway that they should remember a few simple rules, like making sure parking is permitted there and asking if the owners of the house or lot will be there the whole time.

The McLaren Formula 1 driver is missing the Monaco Grand Prix to race in the United States and has qualified fifth on the grid. “What’d your dad say?” friend and IndyCar driver Marco Andretti asked. He competed in five grands prix with Manor Marussia in 2015 before swapping to IndyCar past year.