BYU beats Sacramento State 6-1 to stay alive in postseason

The Cardinal now up 2-0 at the end of 2.

The BYU baseball team’s first NCAA Regional game in 15 years was a one-sided affair at Stanford University’s Sunken Diamond. It was a performance to remember. “And Hayden Rogers was outstanding today”.

It is never easy to one-up a Top 200 MLB Draft prospect-No.

It was the first victory by a BYU team in a baseball regional since knocking off Cal State Northridge 7-2 in 2002. “It has been like that all season”, Bubic said. “Last week, we were just like, ‘If we lose, so what?”

The performance was more than enough for Stanford’s offense which, led by outfielder Quinn Brodey (4-for-4 with two home runs), hit four home runs and scored in all but one inning, putting the game out of reach early.

“It was weird because it felt like it did at Gonzaga (two weeks ago)”.

But even if Dillon had been rested and sharp, it still would have been tough to outduel Bubic. But Thursday night, he was better than he has ever been before. “I really feel good about his start and we’ll just see where it goes”.

“It was kind of like we were in junior college or a high school tournament”, Chauncey said with a laugh. “It was a pretty darn good outing by him tonight”.

The Cougars will take on the Stanford-CSU Fullerton loser on Saturday at 2 p.m. MT in another elimination game. Hunter Cullen had three hits, including a homer and a double, and leadoff man Scott Hurst added a triple and a double.

The NCAA Stanford Regional will be streamed live on ESPN3 with the first game (Cal State vs BYU) starting at 1 p.m and the second (Stanford vs Sacramento State) at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

“Mostly, I wanted to get some outs for my team so we can win a game and keep playing together”, said Marshall. None of this came as a surprise to Seabold or Titans’ coach Rick Vanderhook.

“Were honored to be in this game”, Littlewood said.

“That’s how I do it”, Seabold said as Vanderbook laughed.

After Thursday’s game, Stanford will face Cal State Fullerton or BYU. Fullerton opened its season by taking two of three from Stanford at Goodwin Field. We felt a little bit anxious and I think every hitter felt like they needed to hit a five-run home run every time up. “That’s a good run”. “They have won like 21 of 23 in the Pac-12 and that is no fluke”.