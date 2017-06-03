Carroll says Kaepernick a starter, just not with Seahawks

Unless Kaepernick is insisting on the opportunity to start, or the sides are far apart on money, it’s likely the Seahawks’ unwillingness to sign Kaepernick is at least in part political.

“At this time, we didn’t do anything with it”, Carroll said. “But we know where he is, who he is, and we had a chance to understand him much more so”. “He’s a starter in this league and I can’t imagine somebody won’t give him a chance to play”.

Asked if Kaepernick’s social activism has been a factor, Carroll added, “I don’t know that”.

Asked why if he thinks Kaepernick is still a starter in the National Football League why he remains unsigned, Carroll said “not my issue”. The Seahawks now have Trevone Boykins and Jake Heaps behind Wilson.

Speaking with reporters Friday, Seahawks Pete Carroll explained his team is passing on Kaepernick simply because he's too good to be a backup. "We are just going to try to do the best we can for guys, whatever opportunities present themselves, and we'll see". But as of right now, we know what we're doing. He also addressed the charge in the article that some on the team believe he and others on the coaching staff don't hold Wilson to the same standard as other players on the team. So I have tons of respect for him in that way. "I think it's working pretty darn well". He acknowledged Kaepernick's capability of being a "championship guy" despite ups and downs throughout his career.