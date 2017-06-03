Cavaliers: 2017 NBA Finals Game 1 Preview

In contrast, during the first round of the 2016 National Basketball Association playoffs against the Houston Rockets, Thompson scored 20 or more points in three games. “Though maybe slightly lower, demand is generally in line with what we’ve seen the past two seasons”, Rattner said. And that might be just the opening Curry needs to shine brightest again on the big stage after the struggles a year ago, when he shot just 40 percent in the Finals and had more turnovers (30) than assists (26). But the Cavaliers were unable to keep a lid on Golden State in the third period on Thursday.

Tyronn Lue knew that his squad couldn’t afford to turn the ball over against the high-octane Warriors, but that was easier said than done in Game 1 – with Cleveland committing 20 miscues that led to 21 Golden State points. “That’s something that we’ve learned”.

The Warriors won the first championship matchup against the Cavaliers in 2015. The only thing that kept Cleveland in the game in the first half was the usually brilliant play from James and Irving and several missed layups by Golden State. “But we’re not satsified”. The total has gone over in 15 of the Cavaliers’ last 21 games.

He chipped in with 28 points and 15 rebounds.

“We have another level”, James said.

“Everybody’s probably going to talk about it, and the number wasn’t good in terms of 3-for-16, but we have asked Klay Thompson to do a lot throughout the course of our playoff run so far”, Brown said.

As the best player on the best regular-season team the National Basketball Association has ever season, Curry was part of the biggest collapse in league history. He took some flak for it early from the outside noise but I just thought he was intent on making sure he was playing his best ball late. So why not want to see it again?

Curry played well en route to his first title, though he didn’t win the finals MVP award. Someone painted a racial slur – the N-word – on the gate of his Los Angeles home, leaving James to address racism rather than his seventh straight Finals appearance or stopping KD.

“It has nothing to do with passing him in rings, passing him in points, passing him in MVPs”.

“That’s something we have to limit going forward”, Kyrie Irving said afterwards.

“Comparing between people either living or still playing or not playing, it’s great for barbershops, but for me I’m just trying to leave a legacy behind so I can inspire the next group of kids.”That legacy could use another title”. As long as Golden State limits turnovers, they should be able to stay productive offensively. The NBA Finals are upon us. “Knowing that we need four more wins to accomplish our main goal, we’re clicking at the right time”. “So I’m glad that we got Game 1 out of the way”.

“I think that there’s emotions for everyone in this series”. That’s why a historic 12-0 playoff start won’t mean much if it doesn’t culminate in a crown.

The Cavs were actually successful in limiting the Warriors three-point game, holding them to just 10-for-30 from behind the arc but losing the turnover battle by such a large margin made this one nearly impossible to win for the CAvs.