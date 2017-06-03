Cavaliers need heart, pride fewer mistakes in Finals

After the Warriors had made only three 3-pointers in the first half en route to a 60-52 lead, Durant buried a 26-footer on Golden State’s first possession of the third period.

There's nothing that really needs to be said. But if we move the basketball and move our bodies, I think anybody can find a crack in the defence or some space to make a shot.

Curry’s forgettable NBA Finals past year ended with Kyrie Irving hitting the deciding 3-pointer in his face and Curry unable to shake Kevin Love as Cleveland took Game 7 to complete a masterful comeback and steal a championship on Golden State’s home court.

The Warriors know better than to relax against James and their rivals, Durant said. Former Jazz guard Ian Clark scored four points for the Warriors. Late in the first half, the Warriors built a 10-point lead despite missing 15 (!) shots within a couple of feet of the basket.

“Steve suggested we try to get the ball in his hands right away and put him in position where he can attack downhill”, Mike Brown said. But what are some of the storylines about the Cavs that have bothered you, as a Cavs fan, leading up to the Finals? The matchup between Uncle Drew and Steph Curry can play a major role on who wins the 2017 National Basketball Association title, and if it’s anything like it was in 2016, the Cavs have the advantage.

Klay Thompson was single-handedly responsible for five of those misses as his playoff struggles continued with another tough night shooting as he was just 3-for-16 from the field for six points.

Thirty-one assists against four turnovers was one of the great displays of passing efficiency in Finals history, an insane number under ordinary circumstances but especially from a team that could have been rusty after a long layoff. A 73-win team had very few holes to fill, and yet they went out and got the best pure scorer in the league. But those high-percentage shots were always mere accents to the long-distance rainbows that made the Warriors so fun to watch, and so hard to defend.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS: Small forward LeBron James averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists in last season’s Finals and has been superb this postseason with averages of 32.5 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. “You don’t care who you’ve got to take down, you just want to take whoever that is down”. In the first half alone they turned the ball over just once while their superior defence forced 12 first-half turnovers on the Cavaliers.

The turnovers were an issue all night, with James committing eight of them.

“That’s when they become very unsafe because those guys, they sprint down the lane, they sprint to the 3-point line, they put a lot of pressure on your defense”, James said. Everyone knows their role and their stars in LeBron, Irving and Love just look better with age at this point.

“And adding some of the pieces we have added definitely helps”. Check that. Definitely worse, considering Golden State could have left a bigger bruise than 113-91 if it hadn’t wasted numerous close-range scoring opportunities that easily could have pushed the margin of victory into the 30s.

The Warriors not only got their 3-point shooting going in the decisive third period, but also their defense. His presence also forced James to work on the defensive end, sapping some needed energy he needs on offense if Cleveland is going to keep up with Golden State.