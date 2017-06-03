Cavaliers’ turnovers, man, they’re a killer in Game 1 against the Warriors

There’s good news and bad news for the Cleveland Cavaliers following their 113-91 loss last night to the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017.

The superstar forward was phenomenal in his first NBA Finals game since 2012, pouring in 38 points on 14-of-26 shooting, pulling down eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists.

I will not be pulling for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. “Just tried to be aggressive to the rim and loosen them up a bit”.

Whatever got said in the Golden State locker room at halftime worked.

And just as millions will be tuning in to tonight's game, we learn about a brand new "NBA edition" phone that looks decidedly cool: a special National Basketball Association edition of the Vivo X9.

“We talked about it before the game and Steve (Kerr) suggested we try and get the ball in (Durant’s) hands right away and put him in a position where he can attack downhill”, interim head coach Mike Brown said. “So it’s great to get the first game up underneath us”.

Going into the X’s and O’s of things, it has been no secret that these two teams possess the most efficient offenses in the league.

The Cavs committed 20 (twenty!) turnovers in the game, compared to just four for Golden State. A 22-point victory by Golden State behind something of a “I can handle the pressure” statement by Kevin Durant.

Behind solid play and smart tactics of center Zaza Pachulia, along with help from Draymond Green and Durant, the Warriors excelled. “That’s one of the things that we need, a guy who can go get a bucket, get to the foul line”.

The Warriors had four consecutive dunks in one stretch of the first, Kevin Durant finished the period with 10 points and five assists, and Andre Iguodala’s 3-pointer at the buzzer of the quarter gave the Warriors their biggest lead.

The Warriors not only got their 3-point shooting going in the decisive third period, but also their defense. Yes, I’m obviously predicting for the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the 2017 NBA Finals. In this championship defining game, expect LeBron James to elevate the play of himself and his teammates to bring a championship back to Cleveland and thus cementing his name as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. One way this occurs is in the form of when James and Love are involved in a ball screen.

“It was like somebody seeing color TV for the first time“, McHale said of being a part of that history. We made a lot of mistakes.

Kerr hasn’t coached Golden State – 12-0 heading into its third straight Finals against LeBron James and the Cavs – since Game 2 of the first round against Portland. On top of his versatility and defense that is so important to Golden State, he’s shooting 47 percent from 3-point range in the postseason, tops on a team that has some of the best perimeter shooters in the world.

Police are investigating after someone spray painted a racial slur on the front gate of LeBron James’ home in Los Angeles on the eve of the NBA Finals. “But if that game never comes and he continues to play the defence that he’s been playing, we should be just fine”. They’re the first team to begin a postseason 12-0, so it has made for plenty of rest and downtime – far different than a year ago when Golden State went seven games in the Western Conference finals to Durant’s former Oklahoma City Thunder.