CBSE 10th Result 2017 to be Declared Today @ cbse.nic.in, cbse…

Alternatively, students can click on the Direct Link to check CBSE 10th Class Results 2017 here – please note the link would be activated when the results are declared.

As Per Latest News, The results of cbse class 10 Releasing on june 3rd after 9 AM and before Noon (official press release). While the Class 10 results are normally announced in the last week of May, this year there has been a delay as the exams started late because of the Legislative Assembly elections in five States.

The Class 10 results are scheduled to be announced on Saturday.

Aiming to check high cut-offs in colleges, the CBSE had scrapped the moderation policy under which grace marks are given to the students in exams for hard questions. Stay tuned for more updates on CBSE 10th toppers, school wise, name wise result checking websites, how to check result via SMS details which will be updated on this page soon. The result will not be made available to public at the CBSE offices and headquarter and students, parents are advised not to visit the CBSE premises.

Students those have come across the CBSE 10 class examinations can download their results probably in this week.

16,67,573 students appeared for the exam conducted earlier in the year. “As per the previous years, this year also the CBSE is hosting its result on the Internet with the technical support of the National Informatics Centre”, an official release said. Comparatively schools registering for the examinations were also increasing annually. Students waiting to check their results would need this information in order to access your results online. Read about the steps to check your results online. But the board has not announced the time of declaration of results.

In 2016, 14,91,293 appeared for Class X examination, out of which 96.21% students cleared 10th examination with flying colours.

Later the CBSE 10 Result 2017 appears on screen. 3,742 exam centres were set up as students from 15,286 schools had written the CBSE board exams then.