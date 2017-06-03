Champions League Title Winners By The Numbers

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said his side will leave their illustrious European history to one side in Saturday’s Champions League final against Juventus and try to imagine they are vying to win the trophy for the first time.

The stage is set for 2017 Champions League final at Cardiff on Sunday, with Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid ready to take on Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus.

Conte won the Champions League once as a player with Juventus in 1995-96, but he couldnt get the club over the line as a manager when they fell at the hands of Barcelona in the 2014-15 final in Berlin.

Zidane’s side are marginal favourites with the bookmakers ahead of the game at the Principality Stadium, but he told the prematch news conference that anything could happen in a final like this. In Madrid’s final three Spanish league games, he scored five goals to lead the team to their first title in five years.

The 29-year-old Marcelo, the skillful left back who has been playing with Madrid for more than a decade, will be trying to win his third Champions League title.

The findings would appear to give Real the edge over their Italian opponents – plus they’ve never lost a Champions League final.

“Of course I like him, as I like to watch all of the good players and he is one of those”, said Ronaldo. His last two goals were in the 2015 Champions League semi-finals, but it was Buffon’s Juventus that ultimately advanced to the final.

The most common score in European Cup finals is 1-0, which has been the result on 14 occasions, although since the tournament was rebranded 25 years ago, penalty shootouts have been a common deciding factor – seven finals have been decided on spot kicks. Take your pick of Juventus or Real Madrid to win and get odds of 40/1.

The 34-year-old Alves, the sharp right back who joined Juventus from Barcelona this season, will be seeking his fourth trophy in Europe’s top club competition.

Only Arsenal, in 2005-06, reached the final in more miserly fashion, conceding two goals before falling at the final hurdle against Barcelona. “As captain it would be a dream come true and I could nearly die in peace, hopefully we can bring that cup home with us”.

The highest-scoring Champions League game this season took place between Germany’s Borussia Dortmund and Poland’s Legia Warsaw on November 22. “I have the feeling that we are going to play a great game and we are going to win”.

People always say we are favourites, but in the end it is not like this.

Real defender Marcelo refused to be drawn into his Brazil team mate’s mind games, however.

The Portuguese also tied Lionel Messi’s record of seven Champions League career hat-tricks.

Ex-Juve player Zidane said he did not see the current version of his old team as a typically defensive Italian side, and predicted an open game on Saturday.