Champions Trophy 2017 gets a super cool Google Doodle

“A scan has confirmed that Chris Woakes sustained a left side strain in yesterday’s ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh“, the European Central Bank said in a statement on Friday.

England romped to a resounding eight wicket win over Bangladesh in the opening game of the 2017 Champions Trophy at the Oval in London.

As he awaited the results of the scan, England captain Eoin Morgan admitted Woakes, who is now No. 7 in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings, would be a significant loss.

However, Pakistan opener Azhar Ali feels that players should play the game like any other group stage match of the ICC Champions Trophy when they take on India on Sunday.

England was on the receiving end of the previous highest chase in trophy history, a loss in 2013 to Sri Lanka, which made 297-3. The proof came as recently as Monday when, across London at Lord’s, England collapsed to 20 for six in five overs – the worst start in one-day worldwide history – against the South Africa new-ball duo of Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell. “I’ve never had a side strain before but as a bowler it’s one of those injuries that is important not to risk”.

Tamim and Mushfiqur (79) put on a record breaking 166 for the third wicket before both fell in quick succession to Plunkett as they tried to make the most of the death overs.

“We were in a great position to score 330, 340, but we lost too many wickets late”, captain Mashrafe Mortaza said.

“I think we were 20 to 30 runs short, especially on that sort of wicket”.

His calming presence allows the big-hitters around him a freedom to play their natural game and Alex Hales demonstrated the tactic impeccably by smashing a belligerent 95 in his 159-run partnership with the Yorkshireman.

The 50th over was bowled by Plunkett and it went for just five runs.

Root, whose right calf began cramping midway through his innings, finished the match with a pair of boundaries – Nos. Root’s unbeaten effort was also his highest ODI score.

“You will see us playing to the best of our capabilities”.

Victory came at a price, though, for the bookies’ title favorites.

Woakes, who opened the bowling for England started the innings positively conceding just four runs in his first two overs that also included a maiden over but was forced off the field since then and did not return back.

It seemed that Bangladesh would get close to 330 but England fought back through Liam Plunkett who dismissed Tamim and Rahim off successive balls in the 45th over. “We knew if one of the top four were not out we would be in a good position”. The all-rounder took one for 42 from his seven overs against Bangladesh but has a left knee problem needs to be managed through the tournament.