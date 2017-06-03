Champions Trophy 2017: Team India lands in London

Edgbaston will first become Pakistan’s second home, playing arch-rivals India and South Africa in their opening two matches, while fellow sub-continent outfit Sri Lanka will be their last group opposition. It is a big match we understand but in our heads there is no difference.

India had three batters in the top five leading run scorer in the previous edition with Shikhar Dhawan topping the list while Ravindra Jadeja headed the list of bowlers with 12 wickets from five games that came with an economy of under four.

“And while it is going to be tough, I feel this is nearly the best preparation for the Champions Trophy“. But in Champions Trophy you need to be on the top of your game from game one. It will grab a lot of eye balls. “But now we are a balanced side”, he said.

“When a side plays in that manner for so long, when it doesn’t click it goes against you pretty quickly. We are looking for momentum and we would like to win games and win the series but I think we can contend”.

Kohli, however warned his team against any sort of complacency.

“I think the only challenge I feel is taking care of your body”.

“We have a better record against India in the Champions Trophy, not in other competitions, but we did well in this. Playing for India, you don’t need extra motivation”.

“You do need to be hitting the ground running and we do have a very tough pool”. Never experienced that. Not just 11 but all 15 in the squad were all in the same mindset. It does not matter where you play, as the aim is to win matches. It teaches you a lot as captain, it teaches you a lot, composure-wise.

The trio of Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler are all available for the opener at Headingley after being at the Indian Premier League, with the former in particular buoyed by a sojourn with Rising Pune Supergiant that saw him win the competition’s Most Valuable Player award. The team environment receives a boost because when these two players play with a good mindset, the team’s outlook is different.

Bangladesh have jumped to No.6 in the latest ODIranking and will be hoping to get off to a good start against Pakistan in the warm-up game. It was freakish and may be it was to teach me to balance things out and take a step back and think about how much you can to on the field and how much intensity with which you can play, may be choose your phases.

The two will meet again this summer after being drawn with Australia and Bangladesh in Group A – and Williamson is adamant his side will repeat the attacking brand of cricket it displayed when last on English soil.

However, India have not played 50-over cricket since beating England 2-1 in a thrilling three-match series in January and there is no time to ease into the competition in a group which contains the unsafe trio of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa.