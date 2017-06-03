Champions Trophy: England opt to field against Bangladesh in opener

With Australia and New Zealand up next, Bangladesh would be eager to show that they deserved to be in the elite Champions Trophy, ahead of the West Indies.

England rested a trio of first-choice all-rounders from Monday’s game in Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali, with Morgan expecting all three to feature against Bangladesh.

The only disappointment in an otherwise impressive England innings was when opener Jason Roy fell for one on his Surrey home ground.

Root also suffered an injury scare when he damaged his calf early in his innings but he made light of the problem to post his highest one-day global score.

Root too was clearly inconvenienced by what appeared at first to be an ankle twisted as he set off for a run, but the Yorkshireman later said "It's all right – it looks like it's just a bit of cramp …" They added 159 runs before Hales was dismissed in the 28 over when the score was 165. The plan was making sure we had plenty of wickets in hand at the back end, one of the top four being not out between 70 and 100, we did a really good job.

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has admitted that his side had fallen “20 to 30 runs short” in their innings, after being beaten by eight wickets in their opening Champions Trophy group clash against England at the Kennington Oval on Thursday.

Stokes bowled on the outfield during England’s training session at The Oval on Wednesday and Morgan said: “We will see how he pulls up tomorrow (Thursday) to see how much he will bowl”.

In a batsman-heavy side, the big contributor was their best, Tamim Iqbal, who made 128, the highest ever individual score for Bangladesh in the trophy. He shared a stand of 166 with Mushfiqur Rahim (79) to move Bangladesh to a unsafe 259-2 with six overs remaining.

Bangladesh have left out Mehedi Hasan.

Tamim skied Liam Plunkett to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and Mushfiqur was caught in the deep for 79 off the next ball, allowing England to restrict the boundary flow in the closing overs and keep the Bangladesh total down.

England are being talked about as the favourites considering that they are the co-hosts and have had a reinvention in their scheme of things in ODI cricket.

On his return from a maiden stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Woakes nursed a quadriceps niggle and missed two of the three one-dayers against South Africa that preceded the eight-team Champions Trophy. But there was no stopping Tamim Iqbal as he then upped the ante along with Imrul Kayes who departed for 19 runs.

The batsmen had crossed and next ball Mushfiqur carelessly holed out to long-off, with Bangladesh only managing a modest 43 off the last five overs. Where he might have played straight, Roy tried to scoop Mashrafe Mortaza behind square but was caught at short fine-leg. Sabbir Rahman scored a quick 24 out of 15 deliveries. Eventually, Bangladesh crept past a run-a-ball for their 50 overs, posting a total of 305 for six.