Charles Oakley rejects plea deal in Madison Square Garden incident

A judge then set an August 4 trial date for Oakley, who is facing assault, aggravated harassment, criminal trespass and harassment charges in the wake of his high-profile removal from a Knicks-Clippers game February 8.

Assistant district attorney Ryan Lipes offered an adjournment that would lead to a dismissal if Oakley were to stay out of trouble and comply with an unspecified order of protection. Shortly after the incident with Oakley he was seen cursing out a Knicks fan in public.

But his lawyer, Alex Spiro, standing beside the 6-foot-8 retired forward, rejected the offer and opted to go to trial instead.

When security approached and tried to intervene, Oakley allegedly cursed at them, and the altercation quickly escalated into a melee as the two guards tried to toss him from the stadium (pictured).

Oakley has said that he doesn’t know if he will ever return to Madison Square Garden due to raw feelings from the incident and previous issues.

Revered ex-Knick Charles Oakley says he was booted from the Garden because of a personal rift with team owner James Dolan.

He was arraigned on charges including assault, harassment and criminal trespass.

Oakley appeared briefly before a Manhattan judge on Friday.

National Basketball Association commissioner Adam Silver and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan met with Dolan and Oakley shortly after the incident in an attempt to end the public dispute. Oakley played 10 of his 19 National Basketball Association seasons with the Knicks, from 1988-98.