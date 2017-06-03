Chiefs release WR Maclin in midst of voluntary workouts

The Kansas City Chiefs on Friday released wide receiver Jeremy Maclin in a cost-cutting move. His contract includes $7.2 million in dead money, $2.4 million of which hits this year’s cap.

Maclin has played in 102 games (100 starts) in eight National Football League season with the Kansas City Chiefs (2015-2016) and Philadelphia Eagles (2009-2014). “I have great respect for all players, which makes decisions like these very hard, but we felt it was in the best interest of our club moving forward to part ways at this time”. “I have a lot of respect for the way he goes about his business and how he handles himself as a professional”. To be fair, Maclin was coming off the worst season of his career, and the 29-year-old appears to have his best days behind him.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin checks in with the sideline during the team’s 27-21 win over the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium on October 23, 2016.

“Crazy business this is…appreciate y’all #ChiefsKingdom“, Maclin tweeted. At the time he signed with the Chiefs it was clear he wanted to stay with the Eagles, but the team did not match the five-year, $55 million deal the Chiefs offered.

Last week, Maclin told the Kansas City Star that he could have played better in 2016.

Maclin was married in May to longtime girlfriend Adia Kuzma.

Maclin has reeled in 474 catches for 6,395 yards and 46 touchdowns in 102 career games since being selected by Philadelphia with the 19th overall pick of the 2009 draft. He had caught 85 passes for a career-best 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning a spot in his first Pro Bowl. Last season was a different story which made him an expendable player this year.

Reid and quite a few Chiefs attended Maclin’s wedding in St. Louis on May 20. Tyreke Hill, Chris Conley and Albert Wilson are now the team’s top wide receivers.

Demarcus Robinson and De’Anthony Thomas have hardly played, while the Chiefs used a fourth-round pick this past April on former MI wide receiver Jehu Chesson.