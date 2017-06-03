Children used as shields in Marawi siege

Ten Philippines soldiers were killed and eight wounded by friendly fire in a military air strike during efforts to take back a city occupied by Islamist militants, the defence minister said today.

The plane was making a bombing run over militant positions in Marawi city on Wednesday when one bomb accidentally hit army troops locked in close battle with extremists who had taken cover in buildings and houses, military spokesman Brig. The plane had made three successful bombing runs before dropping the wayward bomb.

He blamed National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana for the martial law in Mindanao, as the two have been itching to suppress the Lumad who continue to resist the entry of mining corporations and plantations in Mindanao. He said the bomb that hit the soldiers was a conventional one, not a precision-guided missile.

According to Lorenzana, the incident is now under investigation by a panel led by the Armed Forces chief of staff Gen. Eduardo Año to ferret out the truth and hold accountable those involved.

Duterte’s latest remarks on the crisis in Marawi City are a change in stance, when he urged Maute militants to talk with him. Snipers and buildings that obstructed cannon fire were making it hard for troops to end the siege, said Lorenzana, who had wanted to end the crisis by Friday.

Citing official statements that the military has regained control of most of Marawi as of May 30, it pointed out that congressional approval for martial law extension may not be needed for much longer, pending the full resolution of the situation.

Renato Reyes Jr, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) secretary general scored the legislators who voted for the said resolutions for failing to do their part in the system of checks and balances to ensure that the president will not abuse his powers and the rights of the people are protected. Directing his remarks to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, he said, “We want to live few years and in your generosity, Mr. President, in your heart, we know you can make something (happen)”. At least 25 soldiers and 19 civilians have also died.

President Duterte declared martial law in the south through mid-July, but lawmakers on Tuesday asked for a public session of Congress to determine whether it is still necessary.

The siege has intensified fears that a dozen extremist groups allied with Islamic State will gain a foothold in the southern Philippines.

“I will not talk to the terrorists”, he said in a speech to the military in Davao City.

“I think it’s horrific for the civilian people who are in there and we really hope that both sides can agree that the civilians should be given the opportunity to come out”, the deputy head of the ICRC’s Philippine delegation, Martin Thalmann, told AFP in Marawi on Wednesday.

Much of the city’s population of more than 200,000 has fled the city, though officials believe as many as 2,000 have been trapped by the fighting.

Amid the squalor and lack of privacy, Naima Dimangadap wept.