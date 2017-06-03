China likely to gain as US withdraws from Paris agreement

President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the landmark Paris climate accord sends an unmistakable message to the world: America First can mean America Alone.

It has also prompted many to anticipate the world’s “impending doom” with some Twitter users forecasting global disruption and proposing possible solutions and lifestyle changes.

“On the climate there is no plan B because there is no planet B”, he said.

And after the president said he was taking action to put the interests of Youngstown, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; and Pittsburgh above those of Paris, Bill Peduto, Pittsburgh’s mayor, shot back that the city needs no such help: “I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris agreement for our people, our economy and future”. “Our global community will take action, and is already taking action, with or without the United States government”.

The objective of the Paris Agreement is to prevent an increase in global average temperature and keep it well below 2 C.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this week it would be a “morally criminal act” if the world doesn’t do its part to stop climate change.

After Trump’s announcement on Paris, Ford issued a statement asserting that “we believe climate change is real and remain deeply committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions”. “Trump has sounded the death knell for the Agreement”, CSE DG Sunita Narain said.

But surveys show the majority of Americans want to stay in the accord, solar jobs are booming and USA entrepreneurs such as Elon Musk are driving forward clean tech.

China will continue to implement its vision for sustainable development and take steps to tackle climate change “no matter what position other countries shall take”, she said.

The Climate Reality Project, a group founded by former US Vice President Al Gore, encouraged counties, cities, and states in the US to reject Trump’s decision and continue the fight for the planet.

“The US is a contributor to the green climate fund”.

China has already established itself as a climate-change leader when it comes to its world-class environmental problem, an issue considered politically existential by the Chinese Communist Party.

The tone of Trump’s Rose Garden speech on Thursday was unapologetic, evoking the inaugural address in which the president angrily lashed out at other countries playing the United States for a fool and vowed that “from this day forward, it’s going to be only America first”.

“The planet needs the U.S. to do its fair share, but while we wait for sanity to be restored in the USA, other countries must accelerate their path to decarbonisation”.

“We in Germany, in Europe and the world will band together to take more decisive action than ever to confront and successfully surmount major challenges to humanity such as climate change“, she told reporters.

Ajay Mathur, director general, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and one of the key negotiators for India during the Paris climate summit, termed the decision “unfortunate”.

“It is unfortunate that the USA is pulling out of the Paris Agreement“. In 2016, it spent $88 billion on clean sources of energy such as wind and solar power, accounting for about one third of renewables investment globally.

“Winding back the climate agenda means that the U.S. will be left behind in the clean energy transition as other global players, such as in Europe and China, demonstrate greater commitment to deploying low carbon and job-creating solutions to climate change“, said Peter Kiernan, of the Economist Intelligence Unit.

R K Pachauri, former chairman, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), said the U.S. decision was “truly unfortunate” as it completely ignores the scientific reality of climate change and the moral responsibility of the USA for taking action.