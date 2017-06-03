China likely to gain with USA withdrawal from Paris accord

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate deal is “very regrettable”.

She suggested that North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, and the G7 nations for that matter, are going to have to move on with or without Trump because clearly, he has abandoned America’s traditional role as a world leader. Mayors of various places in the United States took to Twitter to share their thoughts on this action and signed executive orders to continue following the Paris Agreement. The statement said: “We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated”. It also has fueled concerns of strategic rivalry with the United States that could end up in conflict.

Musk tweeted that he believes climate change is real…and leaving the Paris accord is not good for America or the world.

Ceres’ CEO Lubber noted that, despite Trump’s stated reasons of protecting the USA economy and jobs, some 30 CEOs from major US corporations sent Trump a letter, which was also posted in major newspapers, urging him to stand by the Paris Agreement.

And while China’s commitment keeps the Paris deal alive, it could struggle without US support to persuade the rest of the world to live up to its promises. “I would not exaggerate the crisis in their relations but it is the worst one in the history of the European Union and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, if we don’t count the Vietnam and Iraq wars”, he stressed. “Onwards with full power for global climate policy that will preserve our earth”, she said online.

In Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said “China as a responsible major country would uphold the pact”. “Winding back the climate agenda means that the USA will be left behind in the clean energy transition as other global players, such as in Europe and China, demonstrate greater commitment to deploying low carbon and job-creating solutions to climate change”, said Peter Kiernan, of the Economist Intelligence Unit. “This has brought more than 400,000 new jobs in Germany alone!”

In his speech announcing the USA withdrawal, Trump claimed that the agreement unfairly benefits countries like India. After Trump’s failure to reassert America’s commitment to come to the defense of fellow North Atlantic Treaty Organisation members, Merkel said it is time for Europeans to “really take our fate into our own hands”.

“The large impacts will be on USA leadership in energy technology and on diplomatic influence”, he says.

Former US President Barack Obama said the Trump administration was joining “a small handful of nations that reject the future” by withdrawing from the pact.

– President Trump announced the US will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, sticking with his campaign promise.

What Trump’s big announcement may have done, however, is eviscerate the credibility of the United States as a world leader, the conference speakers said.

Juncker denounced as “seriously wrong” Trump’s decision to pull out of the deal while climate action and energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete pledged “continued global leadership” on fighting global warming.

Canada’s Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said the country was “deeply disappointed”, but will push ahead with measures to fight global warming.

“Canada is deeply disappointed at the U.S. position. It’s possible to have both by withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement“. “No one country can stop action on climate change”.

“That incredible diplomatic achievement could not have been secured without the decisive role of the United States of America”.

Moreover, governors of New York, California and Washington – individual US states that collectively represent the fifth largest economy in the world – along with 12 major USA major cities have pledged to pursue policies that will help their cities and communities meet the Paris Agreement’s objective of keeping global temperatures from rising another 2 degree Celsius.