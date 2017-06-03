China vows to stick to climate deal before Trump announcement

The European Union and China will reaffirm their commitment to the Paris climate change accord this week regardless of whether U.S. President Donald Trump pulls out of the pact, a senior EU official said Wednesday.

While China needs European Union technical know-how to reduce the pollution blighting its cities, the European Union is looking to Beijing to take action against emissions blamed for increased droughts, rising seas and other affects of climate change. He said, “I do respect this decision but I do think it is an actual mistake both for the USA and for our planet”.

But they also pledged to defend the agreement and not to backtrack in the fight against climate change.

China has responded to the US president’s promises of “America first” protectionism with cross-continental overtures and an effort to present itself globally as a champion of free trade and openness. Peskov said Russian Federation has yet to see what announcement Trump makes. “But it is built not only on cutting emissions, but finance and technology, and the US contribution is about 20 percent of that”.

California Governor Jerry Brown is hoping to get on board despite Trump´s backsliding on the Paris agreement.

“There is no reverse gear to energy transition”.

Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea also regretted the US move and reiterated their commitment to implement the agreement. “The rest of the world can not let the United States drag it down”.

The reason? In no small part, it’s Donald Trump.

Trump’s “announcement has galvanised us rather than weakened us, and this vacuum will be filled by new broad committed leadership”, Canete said.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Britain would continue to press the U.S.to reduce unsafe emissions even if Trump pulls out.

“Climate change is the great existential threat of our time”.

Earlier this week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a visit to Berlin, stood alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel and said that failing to act on climate change was a “morally criminal act”.

While travelling overseas last week, Mr Trump was repeatedly pressed to stay in the deal by European leaders as well as Pope Francis.

The two countries will likely foster knowledge sharing with other nations, rather than creating super funds, such as India’s founding of International Solar Alliance – a knowledge platform for sun-rich countries – with France in 2015, said Varad Pande, a former adviser to India’s Environment Ministry and a member of India’s climate negotiations team.

The U.S. decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord has bolstered China’s stature and diplomatic power, and could help Beijing achieve longer-term ambitions to upgrade its economy and dominate lucrative new industries.

A spokesman for President Vladimir Putin said Russian Federation “thinks highly” of the accords and sees no alternative to it.

Scientists say the planet is likely to reach more risky levels of warming sooner if the United States retreats from its pledge, because America contributes so much to rising temperatures.