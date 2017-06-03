China vows to uphold climate pact after United States pullout

“So we’re getting out, but we will start to negotiate, and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair”, Trump said at the White House. I can assure you France will not give up the fight.

The US Climate Alliance will also act as a forum to sustain and strengthen existing climate programs, promote the sharing of information and best practices, and implement new programs to reduce carbon emissions from all sectors of the economy.

He said that participating would undermine the US economy, wipe out U.S.jobs, weaken American national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent disadvantage to the other countries of the world.

Cook reportedly sent a letter to Apple AAPL, +0.27% employees expressing his disappointment over Trump’s decision and recommitting the company to its own pro-environment initiatives.

Tesla founder Elon Musk confirmed he would quit White House advisory councils on business in protest, while Disney chief Robert Inger said he was resigning from the panels “as a matter of principle”.

“We believe this is an important global agreement on climate change“.

Brussels and Beijing believe in “the full implementation, without nuances, of the Paris climate agreement“, Juncker said, and underlined that there can be “no backsliding”. “Our future on this planet is now more at risk than ever before”.

The Chinese government “attaches high importance” to the climate change issue, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters on Friday.

“I made the U.K.’s position clear to President Trump last week at the G-7 meeting, as did the other G-7 leaders, and I made the position clear to President Trump last night”, May said Friday.

“Winding back the climate agenda means that the U.S. will be left behind in the clean energy transition as other global players, such as in Europe and China, demonstrate greater commitment to deploying low carbon and job-creating solutions to climate change”, said Peter Kiernan of the Economist Intelligence Unit.

An hour after Macron’s statement was posted on his Facebook page and Twitter, a new blue-and-green “Make Our Planet Great Again” picture was posted-gaining more than 100,000 likes and more than 26,000 shares.

Professor Venki Ramakrishnan, president of the Royal Society, said: “President Trump is not putting America first, he is tethering it to the past”.

In a separate joint statement, the African Union and the European Union reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris accord and noted the “strong solidarity with those most vulnerable to climate change”. It also goes against pressure to remain a part of the agreement, which 195 nations are signed onto. “Yet, recent observations show they are now on the way towards overcoming this challenge”, the report says.

A number of African countries have expressed alarm at rising sea levels and changing weather patterns that have the potential to further disrupt the agriculture that so many on the world’s poorest continent rely on to survive.

Tuvalu Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga accused Washington of turning its back on his country in its time of need, despite their alliance during World War II.