China vows to work with EU to uphold Paris pact

– Germany and China vowed on Thursday, June 1 to expand their partnership, pledging to continue to fight climate change hours before U.S. President Donald Trump announces whether Washington will quit a global climate deal, Reuters said.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, speaking to reporters during a visit to Berlin, said fighting global warming was a “global consensus” and an “international responsibility”.

“China will continue to implement promises made in the Paris Agreement, to move towards the 2030 goal step by step steadfastly”, Li said in a Berlin joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“China will stand by its responsibilities on climate change”, he said.

At their short summit, the European Union and China – two of the world’s major polluters – are set to issue a statement reaffirming their stance on global warming following Trump’s announcement Thursday. Reports this week indicate that Beijing and Brussels have already agreed on measures to accelerate action on climate change, in line with Paris climate agreement.

The official is involved in preparing the meeting between top EU Council President Donald Tusk, Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang but can not speak on the record because their meeting statement was not finalized.

“This is not a short-term policy under one single administration, this is a century-long in which there will be changes in the American administration”, Canete said, referring to the USA elections cycle.

Merkel welcomed Li’s announcement that China would stand by its obligations on climate, saying that China and Germany are partners in building a “rules-based global order”.

China asked that the annual the summit, normally held in mid-July, be brought forward to press home President Xi Jinping’s defence of open trade at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, in response to Trump’s protectionist stance.

China, the champion of free trade, is facing a backlash with European firms claiming it is increasingly tough to conduct business in the country amid favours given to domestic firms. They promise to “address steel overcapacity at its roots”.

Five Nordic countries have written a last-minute letter to President Donald Trump urging him to “make the right decision” and keep America signed onto the Paris climate accord.

The EU is China’s biggest trading partner, while China is the EU’s second biggest, following a dramatic increase in trade in recent years that come along with wealth, jobs, development and innovation for both sides.

But there’s also a cost: Unions and politicians in Europe’s industrial heartland of Germany, Belgium and northern Italy complain bitterly of Chinese trade practices.

But ahead of the summit, EU officials warned that progress will likely prove elusive on improving European access to the Chinese market-almost four years after Brussels and Beijing started negotiating an investment agreement.

The warmer EU-China relationship, partly spurred by Trump, has transpired despite a long-running EU spat with Beijing on what Europe sees as China’s dumping of low-priced goods on European markets.

The survey noted that European companies want officials to complete talks on a bilateral EU-China investment agreement, formally known as the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement of Investment, “as early as in the next 12 months”.