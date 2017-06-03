Chinese premier leads calls to keep up fight against global warming

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and China’s Premier, Li Keqiang, left, talk during a contract signing ceremony as part of a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 1, 2017.

Wang Yiwei, director of the Center for European Studies at Renmin University of China, said the meeting came right after the EU and the United States were in conflict on issues from trade to climate change at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and G7 summits, which were held last week.

“At a moment in which the United States have doubts about the benefits of remaining in the Paris agreement. two major players in the climate arena declare that they are committed to the Paris agreement”, he said of the European Union and China.

As we reported in March 2016, Chinese emissions may have actually peaked in 2014, and if those emissions didn’t peak in 2014, researchers say, they definitely will by 2025, years ahead of China’s official 2030 goal.

In reply, Li said China was working hard to promote a trade balance, with Chinese tourism to Europe now far greater than European Union tourism in China.

“The Paris Agreement will continue with full force of implementation even if the U.S. pulls out”, he added. “So I think China is looking for new partnerships”.

“We will continue to lobby the Americans and the White House to show the leadership they have shown in the past on reducing CO2″, he said.

Li told a joint news conference he had discussed the issue at a dinner in Berlin on Wednesday and China had agreed to make concessions to automakers, without giving details.

Everyone cautioned that no decision was final until Trump announced it. He drew parallels to the USA setting up a plan to establish the League of Nations after World War I, only to back out later.

The United States is on a different page when it comes to free trade and climate change.

“The pair has the potential to become the new driver for global climate diplomacy”, Li said in a statement. “Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world”, the CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. tweeted shortly after Trump officially withdrew the US from the global climate pact.

In doing so, Trump characteristically railed against China-labeling it an economic foe and arguing it got the best end of the deal. Both men have this week pressed Trump to stay on board. The other two are Syria and Nicaragua.

Giving European firms a level playing field will help China achieve a more sustainable economic growth and avoid the middle-income trap, Mr Harborn added, referring to a phenomenon where fast-growing economies stagnate at the middle-income levels and are unable to move on to high-income levels.

Russian Federation joined the chorus speaking out for the climate accord.

The European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said it was the “duty of Europe” to stand up to Trump if he chose to pull his country out of the historic accord.

Scientists say Earth is likely to reach more unsafe levels of warming sooner if the USA retreats from its pledge because America contributes so much to rising temperatures.

However, on the foreign front, the Chinese President Xi Jinping – calling for the world to reject protectionism and promote free trade – indicated that China will take up the mantle of the leader of globalization amid an outcry over US President Donald Trump favouring protectionism.