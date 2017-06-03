Chris Cornell’s Widow Is ‘Heartbroken’ & ‘Devastated’ Following The Musician’s Autopsy Report

Cornell was found in his hotel room shortly after their conversation with an exercise band tied around his neck.

The Narcan, according to the report, was administered by EMTs attempting to reverse the effect of his overdose, and was also responsible for the four fresh track marks found on his arm by the police.

TMZ updated their report on the story on Friday afternoon with a statement from Vicky Cornell.

Chris Cornell’s widow says she’s grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman’s death last month, but she still doesn’t know what caused him to hang himself.

“We still have several unanswered questions about what led to his death”, she said.

Vicky previously shared that she believes that Cornell wouldn’t have consciously taken his own life.

“After so many years of sobriety, this moment of awful judgment seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind”. Pitt’s efforts to console the children during an extremely hard time are surely much appreciated and helping to ease the traumatic experience the Cornell family is enduring.

Brad Pitt took the children of his late friend Chris Cornell to Universal Studios in Hollywood on May 31, according to Us Weekly.

The couple married in 2004 and have two children: 12-year-old daughter Toni and 11-year-old son Christopher.

Cornell’s longtime manager, Ron Laffitte told CNN before his funeral that it was common for “people who are in recovery” to have a “relapse or a slip”.

His widow Vicky previously said Cornell’s thoughts of self-harm may be attributed to taking too numerous prescription drug Ativan.