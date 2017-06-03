Chris Woakes ruled out of Champions Trophy with side strain

Favourites England kicked off their Champions Trophy campaign with a routine eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh courtesy of Joe Root’s 10th one-day century at The Oval.

“A scan has confirmed that Chris Woakes sustained a left side strain in yesterday’s ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh“, an European Central Bank statement read.

But even if the dashing 26-year-old, who has an ODI strike-rate of over 102 but an average of 36, does not come good against the Tigers, Morgan is determined to stick with him. “The decision remains the same throughout the tournament”.

Even so, 305 was Bangladesh’s highest score against England, in its first one-day worldwide on English soil in seven years.

It still seems likely that Jonny Bairstow will be missing when England step out at The Oval on Thursday but he surely can not do any more to prove that he should be squeezed into the team.

Previous England setups may have been swayed by the ebullient form of Jonny Bairstow, but the gimlet-eyed Morgan is in no mood to twist. He had been successful against England in the Tests in October last year and was marked out as an ODI regular following an impressive debut in the format in Sri Lanka in March this year.

That was Bangladesh’s highest ODI stand outside of Asia, surpassing the 141 put on by Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah when they knocked England out of the 2015 World Cup with a 15-run win in Adelaide.

Former Ireland batsman said not chopping and changing had been key to England’s recent white-ball success.

“One of the strongest parts of reinforcing the way that we play and the freedom in which we play with is backing that up with selection”.

Bangladesh are appearing in the Champions Trophy group stage for the first time since 2004, while England have progressed beyond the group stage in three of their last four attempts.

Roy looks short of confidence, and is the obvious weakness in an otherwise powerful-looking batting lineup that makes the English one of the tournament favorites.

“Probably it would have helped if we had an extra bowler, but it doesn’t mean that he would have done something extraordinary”. Bangladesh were lucky but they also played with a cool head at the start which was very important from their point of view, after their dismal surrender to India in their last game.

The win was tarnished only by injuries, with Chris Woakes bowling only two overs before leaving with a side injury and Root himself hobbling through much of his innings.

That said, Plunkett, who finished with four wickets against Bangladesh, is the leading wicket taker for England since the turn of the year with 24 in 10 matches, and should prove a more than able deputy. “We certainly believe in him”. Yet they have never won an ICC trophy, having been a runner-up three times at the World Cup and lost finals on home soil in the Champions Trophy in 2004 and 2013.