Christy Clark to stay on as B.C

While Suzuki said the carbon tax increase is nowhere near as high as he’d like to see (“it’s trivial”), and continuing construction on the Site C “has no justification”, he was pleased with the two leaders’ commitment to stop Kinder Morgan. This last parliament, the last four years, has been a grind.

“In recent days, we have made every effort to reach a governing agreement, while standing firm on our core beliefs”, Clark said in a statement after the Green-NDP deal was announced.

Under the terms of the NDP-Green agreement, the next referendum would take place when municipal elections are held in the fall of the 2018 and both parties would campaign in support of the system that is put to a vote. “It’s infectious to have new people here”.

After the Tuesday meeting, Clark announced that the Liberals wouldn’t be stepping down to make way for the NDP to form government.

“Whatever has been said about promises for support for four years, that’s a hard promise to maintain when you’ve got such a close division in the (legislature.) I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like this, certainly not in Canadian history”. When asked, he said geographic representation need not be lost in a proportional system meant to give more balance to which party was voted for. “Quite honestly, I’m proud of the BC Liberal government for sticking to our guns, so to speak, and sticking up for the principles and the fundamentals we believe in”.

“This is a new era for politics in BC – one where British Columbians are truly the winners”, Weaver of the Greens said in a media release. “Parliament is parliament. I don’t think anyone has any illusions about what the outcome is likely going to be”. But Green Party candidates have been running for years on a platform plank of being whip-proof.

But the local MLA, now B.C.’s Minister of Agriculture, said no matter what happens, he would not stop working for residents of his constituency.

“I don’t see a scenario whereby the Liberals are able to form government given this NDP and Green agreement, so we are looking at an NDP minority government”, said Doberstein.

The Greens have agreed to support the NDP on “budgeting and supply”, which includes most confidence votes.

“We are optimistic that the value of our communities, our people and the work that we do will be understood and appreciated by our government and that informed and collaborative conversations will take place”, she said. Mr Weaver was careful to stress it would not be a coalition government and the Green Party would not have any seats in cabinet. John Horgan says that the project will continue working but in the meantime go to the B.C. utilities commission for a final review answer on whether the project proceeds or is shut down. “He gets people, he cares deeply, and he’s really smart”, Macnair said.

While its agreement with the Greens promises only to “act immediately to improve transit and transportation infrastructure in co-operation with the Mayors’ Council and federal government”, Horgan painted the proposed 10-lane bridge as an unwanted one.

“I know Andrew a little bit as well and he is also a big-picture thinker”.