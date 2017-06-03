Christy Clark to stay on as BC premier

For starters, Premier Christy Clark – as the leader who won the plurality of votes and seats in the recent election – has every right to face the legislature and present her vision for B.C., as she’s made clear she plans to do.

In a statement, Clark said her party has a responsibility to carefully consider its next steps and that she would have more to say Tuesday after consulting her caucus colleagues.

“We have a duty to meet the house and to test its confidence”.

Meanwhile Cariboo-Chilcotin candidates Rita Giesbrecht (Green) and Sally Waston (NDP) were very happy with the news.

The leaders of the B.C. Green Party and NDP intend to form a minority government.

“When governments seem to go out of their way to making operating a small business less affordable and more challenging, that is certainly not good news”, said Truscott.

“We believe they’re unfair”, said Horgan, adding that his government will work with the region’s mayors to improve transit.

Greens in the Pacific Coast province, with just three seats in the knife-edge May 9 election, joined forces with the New Democrat Party (NDP) on May 29 to unseat the incumbent Liberals who had been in power for 16 years. She would not ask the lieutenant-governor for another election, she said.

“People voted overwhelmingly for change, and we are ready to give them that”, said Horgan.

It is not unusual for minority governments to appoint an opposition speaker of the house, as convention dictates he or she must vote to maintain the status quo – which includes siding with the government on confidence motions.

She admitted she would likely lose a confidence vote in the legislature, and if she did, said she would resign as premier and be content to be the leader of the opposition.

“[The legislature] can be an adversarial place… we have the opportunity now to fix that”, said Horgan.

During the campaign, NDP leader John Horgan was harshly criticized for dodging important questions about his platform, including where he stands on the Site C dam construction project, and how he would pay for promises like removing Port Mann bridge tolls and eliminating Medical Service Plan premiums.

While the BC NDP has yet to ratify its alliance with the BC Greens, the small three member caucus from the latter party is all-in.

“Then we got forestry, and then from forestry, once you’ve got the forests off, then you get the agriculture built up”.

“Regardless of a change in government in B.C. or anywhere, the facts and the evidence do not change”, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “My great hope is, and I think the commitment in the document, the accord that’s been reached, is that we are going to move into that era of politics”.

Behind-the-scenes negotiations intensified after election officials confirmed Courtenay-Comox for the New Democratic column and eventually culminated in Monday’s announcement by Weaver and Horgan that they had struck an agreement to replace the government of Clark under a confidence and supply agreement scheduled to last four years.