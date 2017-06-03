Clark won’t quit as BC premier, will test confidence of legislature

Looking through the power sharing agreement between B.C.’s two ambitious opposition parties, it’s hard to see what the three-member B.C. Greens gain in supporting the 41-member B.C. NDP.

The Green platform promised to overhaul B.C.’s electoral system without a referendum, but Wednesday’s deal will put the matter to voters in a November 2018 referendum timed to coincide with municipal elections.

The Site C dam construction project will be referred to the B.C. Utilities Commission for review.

Cariboo-Chilcotin incumbent Donna Barnett, who has served as the Minister of State for Rural Economic Development under Clark for the past two years, told the Tribune Monday she had “no comment” while Cariboo North incumbent Coralee Oakes who served as the province’s Minister of Small Business, did not return calls for comment. “The message is much more collaboration; a style of work I’m very comfortable with”.

But without the support of a majority in the legislature, a B.C. Liberal government would not likely survive its first confidence vote.

“We have agreed that we would have an authentic debate on those things [outside the agreement] and we may not end on the same page by the time we vote”, she said.

“That’s what this agreement delivers for people”, said Sayeed.

“This agreement establishes a relationship of good faith and no surprises between the B.C. Green caucus and a B.C. New Democrat government”, said Weaver.

That approval likely cost her in the May 9 election, in which the Liberals fell one seat short of a majority and the Greens, with just three seats, were left holding the balance of power.

If Lt. -Gov. Judith Guichon decides to invite B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan to form the new government, the agreement would continue until the next election. Mr Weaver was careful to stress it would not be a coalition government and the Green Party would not have any seats in cabinet.

Liberal Premier Christy Clark will lead B.C. with a minority government, as the final count in the 41st provincial election is in.

Under Canadian law, she does not have to resign, since her party won the most seats in the legislature.

Duane Bratt, a political scientist at Mount Royal University in Calgary, said because NDP Leader John Horgan has the slimmest of minority governments, he might have to scale down some of his ideas.

Popham does not see it that way.

“We want to hear from BC Hydro what it signed, how binding are these agreement and what are the consequences of proceeding”, said Horgan. “She can step down or we can use the legislative system”.

“Just because they have an agreement today to govern doesn’t mean they will actually form a government”, he said.

“There’s some discussion of whether they’ll demand an entirely new environmental assessment process, that they will delay permits along the pipeline route, that they will launch their own court action”, said Duane Bratt, a political scientist with Mount Royal University.