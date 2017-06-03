Climate change undeniable: United Nations chief after US’ withdrawal

In pledging to pull the commitment to the Paris carbon reduction goals, Trump is having the USA join Syria and Nicaragua as the world’s only non-signatories.

New York’s Bill de Blasio and Los Angeles’ Eric Garcetti were among the those in the group saying, “The world can not wait – and neither will we”.

Mr Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, had for his part pledged to reduce USA greenhouse gas emissions by 26 to 28 per cent by 2025.

Twenty-five companies, including Intel, Microsoft and PG&E, have signed on to a letter running as a full-page advertisement in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal on Thursday arguing in favor of the climate pact, and warning of potential “retaliatory measures” by other nations. Jerry Brown said in a call to reporters.

Scientists blame manmade climate change for rising seas and increasing extreme weather.

Advancing Carbon Neutrality objectives within the City; adopting energy efficiency standards for buildings; electrifying transportation system with renewable energy sources; supporting weatherization and maintenance of Pittsburgh housing stock to help elderly and vulnerable populations; and protecting and regenerating of our natural environment through land conservation, park preservation and urban agriculture.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s philanthropic group pledged $15 million Thursday to “fill the gap left by the U.S. government backing out of its commitments”. The idea that climate change isn’t real, or it’s overblown, or it’s God’s Plan, or whatever, there’s nothing we can do about it, are among the most deeply held Republican dogma.

“We will do what we have to do on our own to protect jobs, protect national security and protect the environment”.

In a statement released late Thursday, Nike voiced its concerns over Trump’s decision and vowed to continue to its push to be environmentally conscious. “This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining a financial advantage over the United States”.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox also criticized Trump’s move, saying on Twitter: “He’s declaring war on the planet itself”.

But House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California called it “a stunning abdication of American leadership and a grave threat to our planet’s future”.

While the industry is split on their stance toward the Paris agreement, some coal executives like Bob Murray, chief executive officer of Murray Energy, have supported Trump’s talking points on the USA economic implications of the Paris agreement.

“Trump made a series of inaccurate and misleading statements about the Green Climate Fund”, said Karen Orenstein, of Friends of the Earth in the United States.

Instead, Trump sided with conservatives and his pro-fossil-fuel energy policy. By contrast, the analysis finds, China and India’s efforts to shift from coal to renewable energy are gaining momentum, and could reduce projected emissions by 2-3 gigatonnes of Carbon dioxide by 2030.

Former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy admitted that the benefit of the USA emission reductions would be in demonstrating leadership and not reductions in global temperatures.

“I want to give people hope, but not false hope on this process.” said Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton. Beijing, however, has reaffirmed its commitment to meeting its targets under the Paris accord, recently canceling construction of about 100 coal-fired power plants and investing billions in massive wind and solar projects. The mayors across the United States will do everything in our power, and step up our game in ways you’ve never seen.