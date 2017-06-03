Climate groups hit Trump for quitting Paris climate deal

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has slammed President Donald Trump after his “discouraging” decision to withdraw the United States from participating in the Paris climate accord.

According to United Nations, 147 countries have ratified the agreement so far.

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the US will withdraw from the landmark 2015 agreement to fight climate change, signed by every country except Syria and Nicaragua. “Cities will stand up and it’s good that many American states have said they will carry on”. “We think that this deal needs to be renegotiated and we need to benefit from worldwide funds in order to do better things”.

In unusually strong comments, Japanese Environment Minister Koichi Yamamoto said: “It’s as if they’ve turned their back on the wisdom of humanity”. Countries on six continents have questioned the USA following President Trump’s decision.

“The US, as the second largest emitter of greenhouse gases, and more importantly, one of the world leaders, would have played a key role in creating the much needed global paradigm shift towards a more climate-resilient and climate-smart future”, the Climate Change Commission (CCC) said in a statement.

“The White House’s reckless decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement has devastating repercussions not only for the United States, but for our planet”, Cuomo said in a statement.

World leaders from a number countries have reacted with disappointment to Trump’s decision to withdraw from the agreement.

The step was condemned and mourned by various world leaders, and US Advisory Council member Elon Musk quit in protest of this harsh decision.

“The recent wind storm, then snow storm and now flooding along Lake Ontario is evidence that climate change is real and we can not wait to take action, and in Rochester, we are not waiting”.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, who agreed to the Paris accord, criticized the decision, accusing his successor’s administration of “rejecting the future”.

Trump, who got overwhelming support in the rural areas of the United States where coal is mined, had stressed the detrimental impact on the economy from the accord, which he said would cost millions of USA mining and manufacturing jobs.

“We provided our islands as a launching pad for them to achieve their objectives and now we are facing the biggest war of our time, they are abandoning us”, he said during a visit to neighbouring Fiji.

Ultimately, the lobbying by Trump’s environmental protection chief Scott Pruitt and chief strategist Steve Bannon urging the president to leave won out.

The White House said it would stick to United Nations rules for withdrawing from the pact.

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas told The Associated Press that the Paris accord “was, and still is a very important goal to achieve”.