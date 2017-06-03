Clinton jokes covfefe ‘a hidden message to the Russians’

Memes were created and news outlets across the world published articles examining the freaky incident, pondering ‘what is a covfefe?’

MW’s website’s been flooded with covfefe searches since Trump’s late night tweet. and Sololwski says they’re serving up suggestions like coffee, coven, cover, covet and covey.

The tweet was retweeted thousands of times and became the top trending topic in the world before it was eventually deleted.

Hillary Clinton: “I thought it was a hidden message to the Russians”.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer was asked about “covfefe” during an audio-only Wednesday press conference. They are a threat.

Nearly instantly after the President’s tweet went out, meme’s and jibes began flying around wondering what on earth could a “covfefe” actually mean.

“The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant“, Spicer told reporters during a press briefing, evoking heckles from the mediaperson who were actually targeted by Trump in his tweet.

But at the conclusion of the interview, covfefe was suddenly no laughing matter.

Clinton, who lost on Election Day to Trump and believes she would have won had it not been for Russian interference, said the current president and his allies are constantly trying to create diversions. It’s like covfefe. Trending! “It’s the circus, right?”