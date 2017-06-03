Clinton: Trump unleashed ‘dangerous’ level of hate

“If you think back to those years, there were people in politics, in Congress who were making completely harmful proposals”.

Clinton also described the attention around her paid speeches to Goldman Sachs as having been blown out of proportion. It doesn’t matter. You can stand up and say, ‘I’m going to run for president.’ Then you have to go out and talk to the entire country, and you have to raise a lot of money, and you have to go through the gauntlet that American presidential campaigns are.

President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton engaged in a Twitter skirmish Wednesday night that saw the president revive his “Crooked Hillary” moniker.

“I’m fine as a person”, she said of her loss, “but I’m anxious as an American”.

Clinton has also placed partial blame on fake news about her being widely spread on Facebook and now ex-FBI director James Comey re-opening his probe into her misuse of government email.

This time she blamed the New York Times for its coverage of the e-mail scandal, the Democratic National Committee for providing her with bad data and former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey for the late October e-mail surprise.

Oh dear. Guess she’s given up on trying to be likeable.

Hillary Clinton has been reluctant to embark on serious and public self-criticism of her campaign loss. Certainly she’s angrier now, but as she wisely pointed out, an angry woman is a hard sell politically. “Anti-American forces are going after our economy and they are going after our unity as a nation”, she said at conference.

Clinton talked at length about Russian involvement in the 2016 contest, referring to U.S. intelligence assessments that Russia not only meddled in the election, but did so to help Trump defeat Clinton. It may evolve into a television series. I get the nomination.

Hillary Clinton says Russian hackers were “guided by Americans” in their assault on her presidential campaign.

President Trump’s seemingly incomplete Twitter message followed the announcement that the White House’s director of communications, Michael Dubke, had resigned just three months into the job. “At some point it sort of bleeds into misogyny”, she said.

Clinton, who ruled out a new election bid, told Recode that the best example of such coordination took place in October.

There have been amusing references to her mildly drowning her sorrows. And I always felt so bad because her mother had died.

The Republican president struck back in a tweet late Wednesday, criticizing Clinton for failing to take responsibility for her loss. “I can’t look inside the guy’s mind”. Or are you looking forward to reading her book? In fact, we now know they begged her to campaign there. “I’ve said it was a mistake”, she added.