Cloud Computing holds off Classic Empire to win Preakness at Pimlico

Cloud Computing (2), ridden by Javier Castellano, gallops out after winning the142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course as Classic Empire (5) with Julien Leparoux aboard finishes for second, Saturday, May 20.

Thoroughbred race horses tend to have names ranging from poetic to outright freakish, but the victor of yesterday’s Preakness Stakes had a more utilitarian moniker-Cloud Computing.

Always Dreaming pulled away from the rest of the field on a sloppy Churchill Downs track for a three-length win and will now have an opportunity to capture the second leg of the 2017 Triple Crown.

“The victor just came at us at the end”.

The focus grew on Classic Empire, which finished fourth at the Kentucky Derby, as the colt raced past Always Dreaming in the final turn and took a significant lead.

The victor was not controversial, and while Leparoux should have to explain to trainer Mark Casse exactly why he moved Classic Empire so soon, there were no excuses. Previous year he set the Saratoga record with 40 wins, and later was voted his first Eclipse Award as leading trainer.

“We were in the position we expected to be and I think the turnaround was a little too quick”, Pletcher said. That obviously wasn’t an option this year, with Always Dreaming vying for the Triple Crown. The final time in the 1 3/16 mile race over a track rated fast was 1:55.98.

As a 3-year-old, however, Classic Empire has not had the same success. That strategy, bringing a fresh horse into the mix, often draws criticism at the Belmont Stakes when a Triple Crown is on the line, but you know what? But that has been the norm for a very long time, and let’s not fool ourselves – it wasn’t like the next three weeks were going to be a garden of human interest delights. “It’s great for the family”.

While the two betting favorites engaged in a duel for the top spot as they reached the turn for home, Cloud Computing was not about to give up. Unexpectedly, Conquest Mo Money failed to produce his normal speed, leaving Classic Empire to keep Always Dreaming honest on the front end.

That decision proved lucrative for Brown, by receiving the services of the jockey whom will be enshrined in the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame in August in Saratoga later this summer.

“We felt all along he wanted the mile and a half”, McPeek, referencing the Belmont distance, said at Pimlico Sunday morning.

“Today is a special day”, Castellano told broadcaster NBC just after the race.

“Winning a Triple Crown race for the first time, it’s such a huge thing”, Brown said.

Always Dreaming started backing up when challenged and finished in eighth, beaten 14 lengths.

Classic Empire once again hurt himself at the break when, according to the chart, he bobbled leaving the gate. “I’m just so happy for the staff, for the horse, and for the owners Bill Lawrence and Seth Klarman“, said Brown.

“No regrets. I think possibly some of the reasons we won today was because we were patient and didn’t throw an inexperienced horse against a 20-horse field in the Derby on a very hard track”, Klarman said referring to the rain-soaked track at Churchill Downs two weeks ago.

Trainer Chad Brown had passed on the Derby to get Cloud Computing ready for the Preakness, and it has paid off.

“It just didn’t work out in the Wood”.

When asked about a Belmont run Brown said that his team would celebrate this win before looking at what’s next. “We analyzed the race and handicapped the race together”.