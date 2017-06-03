CNN Asks Spelling Champ To Spell ‘Covfefe’

The tense competition was entertainment at its best.

After three consecutive ties, the National Spelling Bee was determined to have a solo victor, so it added a new tiebreaker procedure for Thursday night’s finals in Oxon Hill, Md.

Whether or not this event is touted in the States, the US Scripp National Spelling Bee is making quite a headline today in India.

“She played to win and win she did”.

Ananya of Fresno, California, won the trophy and $40,000 cash prize after a lengthy duel with runner-up Rohan Rajeev.

The Spelling Bee is a competition that begins in local schools, boasting more than 11 million spellers.

Ananya clinched the championship by correctly spelling the word “marocain”.

“It’s like a dream come true, I’m so happy right now”.

“I just had a love of reading when I was little and then eventually that became a love of words and then competing in spelling bees”, she said.

Ananya never looked all that impressed by the words she was given. “We’d like you to spell a word”.

Ananya is the 13th consecutive Indian-American victor of the competition and the 18th of the past 22 winners with Indian heritage, a run that began in 1999 with Nupur Lala’s victory, which was featured in the documentary “Spellbound”. “She deserved it”, said her father, Vinay Sreekumar.

On Tuesday, the annual contest opened with a record 291 spellers. “It was just fun to see how far it would go”. Last year, Ananya fared well enough on the bee’s written spelling and vocabulary test to make the top 50, but she tripped on a relatively easy word, “multivalent”, on stage.

“There are many models for how spellers study: some have parents who are not involved much at all, and some have parents who are their primary go-to coach”, he says.