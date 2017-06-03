Comedian Kathy Griffin news conference on Trump photo fallout

Griffin apologized within hours of the images appearing online on Tuesday.

Kathy Griffin is set to explain the reasoning behind her controversial photo shoot with a bloodied mask of President Trump and respond to alleged bullying from the Trump family on Friday, her attorney announced. Celebrities and public figures across the political spectrum were quick to denounce the image, and even Griffin’s longtime friend and CNN’s New Year’s Eve special co-host Anderson Cooper admonished her for the photo.

Amid all the backlash, fellow comedian Jim Carrey defended Griffin on May 31 at the Los Angeles premiere of Carrey’s new Showtime TV series I’m Dying Up Here.

Bloom is the daughter of high-profile feminist lawyer Gloria Allred.

Griffin herself apologized in a video she posted to social media Wednesday, in which she admitted that she had gone too far.

Griffin admitted that she made a terrible, awful mistake and a frightful call.

The president and his wife denounced the graphic images, saying that she “should be ashamed of herself” and “a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong”, respectively. But she was roundly criticized for the photo and suffered financial repercussions, including the loss of her New Year’s hosting gig on CNN, an endorsement deal and canceled standup performances in New Jersey and New Mexico. “I understand why Minnesotans were upset by this, and I take that very seriously”.

“I believe what Kathy Griffin did was inappropriate and not something that should be anywhere in our national discourse”. They were met with swift and widespread condemnation.

Similarly, the toilet stool company Squatty Potty, which planned to run an ad campaign with Griffin, said in a statement that they have terminated their agreement.

“I’m going to make fun of him more now”.

“I’m not laying down for this guy”, she said in one defiant moment.

Griffin’s November 4 appearance at Bergen Performing Arts Center was canceled last night as public outcry from the photo shoot heats up.

She said the photo shoot was meant to mock Trump’s comments in August 2015 about then Fox News host Megyn Kelly having “blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever” and was not a death threat.