Conn. man who threw baby off bridge gets 70 years in prison

A CT father was jailed for 70 years on Wednesday for killing his son by throwing him into a river before jumping in himself during a failed suicide attempt, media reported.

Tony Moreno, 23, was sentenced to serve 70 years in prison, 60 for murder and 10 for risk of injury. Tony Moreno denied killing his 7-month-old son Aaden, claiming he fell from his arms as he pointed out landmarks.

He then jumped off and was seriously wounded, but survived.

Moreno’s relationship with the boy’s mother had become strained in the months leading up to Aaden’s killing.

On the Sunday night Aaden was thrown from the bridge, Moreno had custody of the baby, according to a joint custody agreement he signed with Oyola just a week earlier.

“You won’t talk to me tomorrow or any other day“, and “enjoy your new life without us“, were among the messages Moreno sent to Oyala that were read out in the trial and submitted as evidence.

Aaden’s mother, Adrianne Oyola, said Wednesday that she has tried to forgive Moreno, but can’t.

Moreno was pulled from the water by firefighters after jumping off the 120-foot bridge in a failed suicide attempt, police said.

After officers arrived, they saw Tony Moreno jump and found an empty baby stroller, but did not see the infant.

Defense attorney Norman A. Pattis unsuccessfully argued that Tony only meant to take his own life but the baby slipped from his hands and into the water.

Moreno’s lawyer, Norman Pattis, told the judge that Moreno should be sentenced to the minimum mandatory 25 years in prison, saying Aaden’s death was an accident.

“Sentences like this in my view reflect the savagery of the criminal justice system“, Pattis said. ‘The jury disregarded it. Aeden slipped from his grasp‘.

Aaden’s body wouldn’t be found until two days later, after an extensive search involving dive teams and helicopters.

At one point, when Oyola asked where her son was, Moreno replied that he was dead. “In seconds, you destroyed my whole life”.