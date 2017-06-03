Construction spending fell 1.4% in April

Meanwhile, a 0.2% decline in March was revised to a 1.1% monthly gain.

Construction spending in the US unexpectedly showed a notable decrease in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

Construction spending during April 2017 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,218.5 billion, 1.4 percent (±1.0 percent) below the revised March estimate of $1,235.5 billion. On Thursday, June 1, 2017, the Commerce Department reports on USA construction spending in April.

Spending on private nonresidential structures decreased 0.6 percent in April to its lowest level in nearly a year.

Construction activity has been one of the bright spots for the economy over the past year, and the big decline in April is expected to be temporary.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending increasing 0.5 percent in April after a previously reported 0.2 percent drop in March. During the first four months of this year, construction spending amounted to $359.5 billion, 5.8% above the $339.7 billion for the same period in 2016.

Spending on construction sagged in April as a strong start to the year started to falter.

The big April decline followed a revised 1.1 per cent increase in March, which had pushed construction spending to a record high of $1.24 trillion.

Private residential spending, which tracks the homebuilding market and includes spending on home improvements, fell 0.7 percent to $517 billion.

Government construction activity was also down 3.7 per cent, the biggest drop since July of 2016.